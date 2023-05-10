84°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
2023 Legislature

Electoral College dropout? Committee OKs popular vote resolution

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 9, 2023 - 5:00 pm
 
FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2020, file photo, a person places a mail-in ballot in a drop box at the ...
FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2020, file photo, a person places a mail-in ballot in a drop box at the Clark County Election Department in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

A state Senate committee Tuesday approved a resolution that would award Nevada’s Electoral College votes to the winner of the national presidential election, not necessarily the person who got the most votes in the Silver State.

Assembly Joint Resolution 6 would amend the state constitution to join Nevada to the National Popular Vote Compact, an agreement among states to ensure the winner of the national popular vote also wins the election. If the full Senate approves the bill, it will return to the 2025 session, and ultimately go to the voters in 2026.

Committee Republicans Heidi Seevers-Gansert and Lisa Krasner both voted no on the measure. Seevers-Gansert said it would dilute Nevada’s influence in elections, as candidates targeted their campaigns to larger states with more Electoral College votes. A similar bill was vetoed by Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak in 2019.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Tropicana set to go partially underground near UNLV
Tropicana set to go partially underground near UNLV
2
Parents, students praise school choice during meeting with Gov. Lombardo
Parents, students praise school choice during meeting with Gov. Lombardo
3
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse; rape claim rejected
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse; rape claim rejected
4
Nevada medical malpractice bill toxic, doctors say
Nevada medical malpractice bill toxic, doctors say
5
Mission accomplished? What does the end of the COVID emergency mean?
Mission accomplished? What does the end of the COVID emergency mean?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Aces waive 3 players, including lone 2023 draft pick
Aces waive 3 players, including lone 2023 draft pick
Jack Eichel holds his own against Oilers star Connor McDavid
Jack Eichel holds his own against Oilers star Connor McDavid
Man arrested after threatening to shoot up UNR
Man arrested after threatening to shoot up UNR
Lawyers, docs at odds over malpractice bill
Lawyers, docs at odds over malpractice bill
Alpine Motel ex-owner to stand trial for deadly fire
Alpine Motel ex-owner to stand trial for deadly fire
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Liberty’s Jesse Farrell
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Liberty’s Jesse Farrell