86°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
2023 Legislature

Physician-assisted suicide bill 1 step closer to governor’s desk

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 25, 2023 - 10:44 am
 
The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex in Carson City. (Benjamin Ha ...
The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex in Carson City. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

CARSON CITY — A bill to legalize physician-assisted suicide cleared one of the final hurdles on its path to reaching Gov. Joe Lombardo’s desk after lawmakers voted to approve the measure Wednesday.

Members of the Assembly voted 23-19 to approve Senate Bill 239, a bill that would allow terminally ill patients over the age of 18 with less than six months to live end their lives with lethal drugs prescribed by a medical practitioner. There was no floor debate among lawmakers before the vote.

All Republican members voted against the bill, joined by Democratic Assemblypersons Tracy Brown-May, D-Las Vegas, Bea Duran, D-Las Vegas, Elaine Marzola, D-Henderson, Cameron Miller, D-North Las Vegas, and Shondra Summers-Armstrong, D-Las Vegas.

The bill passed through the Senate on a razor-thin margin in mid-April.

The measure’s passage was applauded by Sara Manns, a director for Compassion & Choices Action Network.

“It has taken the Nevada End of Life Options Act eight long years since its original introduction in 2015 to get to this point,” Manns said in a statement following the vote. “The people of Nevada are hopeful Governor Lombardo will sign this urgent and compassionate bill, to give dying Nevadans the option to die peacefully, not painfully.”

The bill was amended in the Assembly, and the amended version will need to be approved by the Senate before it can be sent Lombardo’s desk.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
A’s, Nevada leaders reach tentative deal to bring MLB team to Las Vegas
A’s, Nevada leaders reach tentative deal to bring MLB team to Las Vegas
2
Education funding bill faces hurdles; state employees may get raises
Education funding bill faces hurdles; state employees may get raises
3
Hillary Clinton talks drug addiction in Las Vegas
Hillary Clinton talks drug addiction in Las Vegas
4
In this neighborhood, neglect floods the streets every time it rains
In this neighborhood, neglect floods the streets every time it rains
5
Neal at odds with her own city on abuse of power reporting bill
Neal at odds with her own city on abuse of power reporting bill
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Lombardo gets abortion protections bill
By / RJ

A bill codifying protections for out-of-state abortion patients is headed to Gov. Joe Lombardo’s desk after the Assembly voted on party lines to pass the legislation.

More stories
Assisted suicide, prescription price caps beat legislative deadline
Assisted suicide, prescription price caps beat legislative deadline
Lombardo gets abortion protections bill
Lombardo gets abortion protections bill
Nevada lawmakers advance dozens of bills ahead of deadline
Nevada lawmakers advance dozens of bills ahead of deadline
Assembly hears passionate testimony on medically assisted suicide
Assembly hears passionate testimony on medically assisted suicide
Controversial room cleaning bill advances to Assembly floor
Controversial room cleaning bill advances to Assembly floor
Election bills advance as Legislature deadline approaches
Election bills advance as Legislature deadline approaches