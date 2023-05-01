Room cleaning, tracking devices and fiscal forecast on tap in Carson City

The Nevada Legislature enters its 13th week with a busy agenda, including receiving an important fiscal forecast that will guide the state’s two-year budget.

Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex in Carson City. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Now that we’ve completed the “red rover” portion of the 2023 Legislature — in which Assembly bills come over to the Senate and vice versa — lawmakers are working to hold hearings on legislation their colleagues already approved.

That means bills that have already been heard in one house, many of which were amended, are now being heard for a second time in committees in the opposite house. Supporters are still playing defense, while opponents have another chance to kill bills they don’t like.

And also this week, the Economic Forum — a panel of fiscal wizards who peer two years into the future and give the Legislature projections upon which they must base the biennial budget — will hold a Monday meeting to finalize its report to lawmakers.

Here’s a few other things that are coming up in the capital this week:

Do not disturb! The controversial Senate Bill 441 will be heard in the Assembly Commerce and Labor Committee on Monday, guaranteeing another face-off between casinos and the Culinary Union Local 226. The bill would repeal COVID-era rules, including one that requires daily cleaning in hotels. Casinos argue they should be able to encourage guests to opt out of frequent housekeeping, now that the COVID emergency is officially over, but union members are concerned about the job implications. The debate takes place as contracts are coming up for renewal.

Go with the winner: On Tuesday, the Senate’s Legislative Operations and Elections Committee will take up Assembly Joint Resolution 6, which would start the process of amending the state constitution to join Nevada to the National Popular Vote Compact. If approved by the Legislature again in 2025, and adopted by voters in 2026, Nevada’s Electoral College votes would be pledged to whoever wins the national popular vote, not necessarily who wins the most votes in the Silver State. A bill to join the compact passed the Legislature in 2019, but was vetoed by then-Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Let the people speak! On Wednesday, the Senate Education Committee will consider Assembly Bill 423, which would prohibit local school boards from interfering with public comment during meetings. Those comment periods can sometimes get raucous and even mean, but truly disruptive people could still be tossed out.

Are you following me? On Friday, the Senate Judiciary Committee will consider Assembly Bill 356, a bill that would prohibit placing mobile tracking devices on cars without the owner’s knowledge. The bill was inspired by an incident in Reno in which Mayor Hillary Schieve discovered a tracking device on her vehicle, placed there by a private investigator. Later, a Washoe County commissioner said he, too, was tracked with such a device. A court fight seeking to discover who hired the investigator is ongoing.

Countdown: This is the 13th week of the 2023 session, and Monday is the 85th day. The session will end at midnight on June 5, the 120th day.

