2024: Polls open for Election Day in Nevada — LIVE BLOG

As the doors opened at the Silverado Ranch Community Center a line of about 200 people were in line ready to cast their vote. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People wait outside Desert Breeze Community Center just before polls opened Tuesday to cast their ballot on Election Day. (McKenna Ross/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kirk Rossmann shows off his "I Voted" sticker after casting his ballots at a polling station in 2018. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

People line up outside the Raiders' Allegiant Stadium to vote on Election Day in Las Vegas. (Kevin Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

7:25 a.m.

Greeting the crowd

Rep. Susie Lee, D-Las Vegas, greets the early voter crowd as they approach Desert Breeze Community Center’s polling site.

Lee said she was excited to “elect the first woman president.” As for her own campaign, she said there was little left to pitch.

“I pretty much thank them for being here,” Lee said. “I figure if they’re already here they’ve made up their mind.”

— McKenna Ross

7:15 a.m.

Different choices lined up

The polls at Allegiant Stadium have opened and a line of well over 100 voters has been led inside.

Voter Andrew Aragon, who arrived at about 6:05 a.m. said he’d be casting his ballot for Vice President Kamala Harris because of her policies on women’s rights, immigration and education.

He said another Trump presidency would make the country “not safe for anybody: women, people of color, people in the LGBTQ+ community.”

But Justin W. Wilson, a criminal defense and personal injury attorney, said he didn’t like Harris or Trump and would likely vote for Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver.

“Honestly, every choice we’ve got this year is just garbage,” he said.

— Noble Brigham

7:05 a.m.

A huge election

Outside one of entrances of Galleria At Sunset Mall, a group of about 30 voters are confused as they try to enter the locked mall and are herded to another door by an election worker.

Among them was Fallon Cope, a 30-year-old Henderson resident and non-partisan voter who declined to share who she was voting for.

Cope said social media has played a huge role in getting voters to the polls this cycle.

“This is a huge election,” Cope said. “It’s got people scared on both sides.”

—Alan Halaly

7:00 a.m.

Voter guides handed out

As the doors opened at the Silverado Ranch Community Center a line of about 200 people were in line ready to cast their vote. As many of the Clark County residents walked from the parking lot toward the facility, a man, decked out in red and donning an Trump hat, approached the majority of them, looking to hand out Republican voter guides.

— Mick Akers

6:58 a.m.

Lines form early

With a couple minutes before polls open, about a hundred people queue in a snaked line at Desert Breeze Community Center. Poll workers say they heard Friday was busy at this location, as well.

— McKenna Ross

6:30 a.m.

Exercise your right

More than 25 people had lined up to vote at Allegiant Stadium half an hour before polls opened.

Ryan Hunt, the first man in line, said he got to the site at 5 a.m.

“There’s no more important time to exercise your right to vote than this election,” he said.

Hunt plans to vote for Trump for the third time. He’s a retired Army officer and said the country needs “dynamic change.”

Ryan Hunt, the first man in line at Allegiant, plans to vote for former President Donald Trump. "There's no more important time to exercise your right to vote than this election," he said

He said he’s concerned about the economy and foreign policy. Compared to Biden, “I feel like he was a lot stronger for sure,” Hunt said of Trump.

— Noble Brigham

6 a.m.

Welcome to Election Day

It’s Election Day, voters’ last chance to cast a ballot.

The nation’s eyes are trained on the battleground state of Nevada, which could swing the election for president of the United States with its six Electoral College votes.

But there are many more races and questions down the ballot.

Dozens of polling locations across the Las Vegas Valley open at 7 a.m. today, including sites at Allegiant Stadium, Galleria At Sunset and Desert Breeze Community Center.

All locations can be found here. The Las Vegas Review-Journal’s voter guide and election FAQ’s can be found here and here.

Citizens who are in line by closing time at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Anyone who arrives after 7 p.m. will be turned away.

Election offices started counting mail-in ballots last month and will begin tabulating in-person, early voting ballots at 8 a.m.

Nevada allows same-day voter registration. Here is a link to learn what it requires.

Mail-in ballots postmarked Tuesday will be accepted. Initial results are expected to roll out sometime Tuesday night.

But sit tight, it could be awhile before Nevada is ready to declare a winner.

The 2020 presidential race, for example, wasn’t called until the Saturday after Election Day.

The Review-Journal has staff assigned across the Las Vegas Valley and will update this blog in real time throughout the day.

—Ricardo Torres-Cortez