2024 Senate race: Who’s running against Jacky Rosen in Nevada?

The Republican primary field in Nevada’s U.S. Senate race is crowded. Here’s a rundown of who is running.

From left to right: Sam Brown, Bill Conrad, Tony Grady and Jeff Gunter are just some of the candidates running against Sen. Jacky Rosen in November. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Army veteran Sam Brown poses for a photo on July 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Bill Conrad is a candidate for U.S. Senate at the Review Journal on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Tony Grady, Republican U.S. Senate candidate, poses for a photo before giving an interview to the Review-Journal, on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. Grady launched a Senate challenge to Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Dr. Jeff Gunter, candidate running for U.S. Senate, as seen on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Barry Lindemann poses for a photo at the Review-Journal studio on Friday Aug. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. Lindemann is running for election for U.S. Senate, Nevada. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Jim Marchant, seen in April 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Stephanie Phillips, a Republican candidate for Senate, poses for a photo on Tuesday, Aug 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A long and growing list of Republican rivals hope to defeat Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen in November. But first, one Republican must win the June primary.

The junior senator’s seat is one of several Democratic Senate seats that are considered competitive. The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan, independent newsletter that analyzes elections and campaigns, rated her seat “lean D,” meaning it’s considered competitive but she has an advantage.

Here’s a list of the Republicans who have filed to run for Senate in Nevada:

Sam Brown

An Army veteran who was injured during an explosion in Afghanistan and a Reno resident of four years, Capt. Brown is giving a Senate run another go after losing in the 2022 primary to former Attorney General Adam Laxalt.

This time around, Brown has the backing of national Republican leaders and has framed himself as a political outsider. Since his announcement, Brown has spent his time targeting Rosen rather than his Republican opponents.

Brown wants to focus on what he dubs “Nevada values,” such as smaller government, less taxes, fewer regulations and allowing more parental engagement in schools, he previously told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Bill Conrad

Conrad, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel who has served as a city councilman and deputy mayor for the California city of Modesto, wants to help the Republican party return to its core values, he previously told the Review-Journal.

He has distanced himself from former President Donald Trump and favors Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the presidential race.

His biggest priorities would be to prevent war and stabilize the finances of the country.

Tony Grady

Grady, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel and retired FedEx pilot, previously ran for lieutenant governor in 2022, losing by nearly 13,000 votes to Stavros Anthony in the Republican primary.

He wants to focus on the rule of law, national security, economic prosperity and Second Amendment rights.

Jeff Gunter

Gunter is a local dermatologist and former ambassador to Iceland under the Trump administration who believes his background in foreign policy and caring for Nevadans as a physician makes him uniquely qualified for the job.

His biggest priorities are growing the economy, lowering inflation and securing the border. If elected, he would examine how to fund and build a wall on the southern border.

Ronda Kennedy

Kennedy is a practicing criminal/civil litigator living in Las Vegas. She also worked as a dean of a California law school, according to her campaign website.

Her priorities are government accountability, health care, jobs and small businesses, supporting law enforcement and veterans, border security, and the Second Amendment. If elected, she pledges to hold regular town hall meetings and would make herself visible and available to Nevada residents.

Barry Lindemann

Lindemann is a real estate development executive and a former nonpartisan candidate who ran for Senate in 2022.

Some of his biggest issues are inflation, the border and gas prices, according to his campaign website. He also wants to protect the Second Amendment and free speech, start teachers’ salary at $65,000 and protect kids in schools.

Jim Marchant

Marchant, who served as president and CEO of numerous technology companies, is a former state assemblyman who ran for secretary of state in 2022, losing to Democrat Cisco Aguilar.

The nearly-20-year Nevada resident continues to tout unsubstantiated claims of election fraud, which he says he was a victim of when he ran for the U.S. House of Representatives in 2020.

If elected, Marchant aims to make gas cheap again by promoting domestic energy production; lower taxes and remove red tape; and restore election integrity.

Stephanie Phillips

Real estate broker and 30-year Nevada resident Stephanie Phillips hopes to be the Silver State’s first female Republican senator. She thinks her interpersonal skills of negotiating and mediating will come in handy in the Senate, she previously told the Review-Journal.

Her biggest campaign priorities include children, veterans and border security. She wants to provide families vouchers for school choice on a federal level, and she plans to allocate more federal dollars to task forces that combat sex trafficking.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.