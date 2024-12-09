58°F
21-year-old inmate at Nevada’s maximum-security prison dies

High Desert State Prison in Indian Springs. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 9, 2024 - 11:18 am
 

A 21-year-old inmate at High Desert State Prison, Nevada’s maximum-security facility, died by suicide on Wednesday, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Nhiyje Roberson was serving a sentence for attempted murder with a deadly weapon enhancement.

Roberson was indicted in 2019 in connection with a shooting that injured several students at Cheyenne High School in North Las Vegas. Roberson was 16 at the time.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a loved one or friend, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @estellelilym on X and @estelleatkinson.bsky.social on Bluesky.

