21-year-old inmate at Nevada’s maximum-security prison dies
A 21-year-old inmate at High Desert State Prison, Nevada’s maximum-security facility, died by suicide on Wednesday, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.
Nhiyje Roberson was serving a sentence for attempted murder with a deadly weapon enhancement.
Roberson was indicted in 2019 in connection with a shooting that injured several students at Cheyenne High School in North Las Vegas. Roberson was 16 at the time.
If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a loved one or friend, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.
