Teens indicted in North Las Vegas shooting that injured 7

Five of the victims hit by gunfire on March 25 on San Miguel Avenue, near Coleman Street, were students at Cheyenne High School.

Two teens were indicted Wednesday on seven counts of attempted murder in connection with a shooting that injured several students at Cheyenne High School in North Las Vegas.

Jeremiah Reed and Nhiyje Roberson, both 16, also face seven counts of battery with use of a deadly weapon, 10 counts of discharge of a firearm from within a vehicle and two counts of carrying a concealed firearm. Both have been charged as adults.

The charges stem from a March 25 shooting that injured at least five Cheyenne students.

Police said at the time that shots were fired on San Miguel Avenue, near Coleman Street, less than a mile from the high school, during a fight between two groups.

Police said the incident was “in no way a shootout,” explaining that none of the victims fired weapons.

Prosecutor Brianna Lamanna said at least seven people were struck, while another teen in the area was not injured. None of the injuries were life threatening, police said at the time.

The prosecutor said Reed gave the gun to Roberson after “he felt that he had been beat in the fight.”

The two hopped into a vehicle and Roberson shot through an open window, Lamanna said.

“The state is incredibly concerned with the conduct,” the prosecutor said.

Days later, Roberson ran from police with the gun still in his possession before being apprehended, Lamanna said.

District Judge Jacqueline Bluth set bail at $500,000 each for Roberson and Reed.

Attorneys for Roberson and Reed could not immediately reached for comment.

On the same street corner, 16-year-old Aneas David King was gunned down during a Jan. 9 meeting to arrange a drug deal, according to police.

The suspect in that shooting, Allen Griffin, 17, has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery, court records show.

