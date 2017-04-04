Absentee ballots could become more accessible for Nevada disabled

James Green of Las Vegas casts his ballot on the first day of early voting at the Meadows Mall in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 24, 2014. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY – It may become easier for registered voters with disabilities to get Nevada absentee ballots on a long-term basis.

Senate Bill 447 would allow registered voters with a physical disability to request an absentee ballot for every election they are eligible to vote in.

The Senate Legislative Operations and Elections Committee heard the bill on Monday without taking action.

“We should be making it easier for those individuals who have difficulty accessing the polls,” said the committee’s chair, Sen. Nicole Cannizzaro, D-Las Vegas.

The measure also requires a county clerk who gets a request to notify a city elections clerk of the voter’s wish, so a voter gets city election ballots as well as ballots for state elections.

Contact Ben Botkin at bbotkin@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @BenBotkin1 on Twitter.