ACLU sues Nye County, claims it blocked election watcher

The suit claims that Nye County did not allow Jacob Smith, an ACLU lawyer, to observe the primary voting, ballot handing and ballot processing because he was a “nonpartisan” observer.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada has filed a lawsuit against Nye County, alleging that the county illegally prohibited an ACLU observer from watching the 2024 presidential preference primary.

The suit, filed in the Fifth Judicial District Court on Tuesday, claims that Nye County did not allow Jacob Smith, an ACLU lawyer, to observe the primary voting, ballot handing and ballot processing because he was a “nonpartisan” observer, even though there was space available.

In doing so, Nye County broke state law and the Nevada Constitution, the ACLU said.

“Nye County violated Mr. Smith’s and the ACLU of Nevada’s right to observe the election process pursuant to Nevada law, and unconstitutionally restricted their right to access information on government activities,” the ACLU said in the suit.

“Election observers are essential to maintaining faith in our democracy,” said ACLU of Nevada Director Athar Haseebullah in a statement. “Nye County’s policy serves no legitimate purpose and severely undermines the public’s trust, particularly at a time when misinformation and conspiracy theories are widespread.”

The Review-Journal has reached out to county spokesperson Arnold Knightly for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.