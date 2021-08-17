Adam Laxalt makes bid for Cortez Masto’s Senate seat official

The former Nevada attorney general and 2018 Republican candidate for governor, officially announced his candidacy for U.S. Senate seat held by Catherine Cortez Masto on Tuesday morning.

Adam Laxalt condemned a "cancerous leftist culture" in his remarks to the crowd at the 6th annual Basque Fry in Gardnerville, Nev., on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Adam Laxalt, a former Nevada attorney general and 2018 Republican candidate for governor, officially announced his candidacy for U.S. Senate seat held by Catherine Cortez Masto on Tuesday morning.

In a campaign video dotted with references to the “Star Wars” movies, Laxalt attacked familiar villains to conservatives, including “the radical left, rich elites, woke corporations, academia, Hollywood and the media.”

“That’s your empire, right there, telling lie after lie, making excuses for chaos and violence, censoring truth that doesn’t fit their agenda, amplifying anger and envy,” he said. “They demand control.”

Laxalt’s campaign video also promoted his service in the U.S. Navy and his record in state office.

“As your attorney general, I fought for our Constitution and the American way of life,” Laxalt said. “I stood up for victims — victims of rape and human trafficking, victims of guardianship abuse and the opioid crisis.”

State Democrats’ recently formed coordinated campaign organization, Nevada Democratic Victory, attacked Laxalt for his role in promoting baseless claims of mass voter fraud in the 2020 election.

“Failed politician Adam Laxalt has a history of corruption and consistently uses his public position to work against Nevadans,” spokesman Andy Orellana said in a statement. “As attorney general, he used his office to benefit his special interest donors, and he became Donald Trump’s main lackey in Nevada by orchestrating bogus lawsuits to prop up the Big Lie and overturn the 2020 election. While Senator Cortez Masto is putting Nevadans first, Laxalt is only ever looking out for himself.”

Laxalt’s bid to unseat Cortez Masto had been expected.

At a Laxalt-sponsored political fundraiser on Saturday, Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas announced the former attorney general’s candidacy. A day later, Laxalt filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run.

