Another attempt to recall Sisolak fails

The latest in a series of attempts to recall Gov. Steve Sisolak has fallen well short of the number of signatures needed to initiate a vote to remove the state’s top executive.

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during an election event hosted by the Nevada Democrats on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Springs Preserve, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

According to a letter released Friday by the secretary of state’s office, the Battle Born Patriots Recall Committee collected 64,765 signatures between Sept. 4 and Dec. 3.

State law gives petitioners 90 days to collect signatures that must total 25 percent of the vote cast in the election that brought the recall target to office. This threshold was 243,995 in Sisolak’s case, based on his victory in 2018 in which nearly 976,000 votes were cast.

A handful of concurrent attempts to recall Sisolak have so far failed by large margins this year.

The recall requirement is tough to meet in a typical year, but the COVID-19 pandemic has made the in-person signature gathering requirement even more difficult.

Another group, Fight For Nevada, unsuccessfully sued for more time in federal court before turning in only 33,105 signatures in May.

