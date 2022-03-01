Applications open for grant funding program

Applications are open for a Nevada grant funding program that matches federal support, the state announced Tuesday.

The Nevada State Legislature Building. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Office of Grant Procurement, Coordination and Management’s annual grant matching program has $1 million to support up to 50 percent of a federal grant match requirement, according to a news release from the Governor’s Office.

Eligible organizations include nonprofits, tribal governments, local governments and state agencies. To qualify, applicants must have exhausted all other potential sources of matching funds.

Applications for total federal grant awards of $150,000 or more are due by March 18. All other applications are due by June 1. Applications will be reviewed upon submission and awarded throughout the program period on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the state.

The Nevada Legislature piloted the grant matching fund in the 2019 legislative session and made it permanent in 2021. Prior award recipients include the North Las Vegas Fire Department for a matched grant through the Department of Homeland Security, according to the Office of Grant Procurement, Coordination and Management.

