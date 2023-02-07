Assemblywoman Monroe-Moreno running to chair state Democratic Party

Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno, D-North Las Vegas, announced her bid Tuesday to run for chair of the Nevada State Democratic Party.

Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno looks on before the start of a roundtable discussion with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, not pictured, and clean energy advocates at North Las VegasÊCity Hall on Thursday, June 10, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno, D-North Las Vegas, announced her bid Tuesday for chair of the Nevada State Democratic Party in the 2024 election cycle.

Monroe-Moreno would become the state party’s first Black woman to serve as chair if elected on March 4.

“Going into the 2024 election cycle, Nevada Democrats deserve new leadership dedicated to unity, transparency, and, most importantly, electing Democrats at every level,” said Monroe-Moreno in a statement Tuesday. “It’s time for our State Party to get back to basics and to reunite our Democratic family.”

Monroe-Moreno, first elected to the Nevada Assembly in 2016, chairs the Nevada Black Legislative Caucus. She said she wants to increase resources, restore trust with grassroots members and local leaders and organize the party year-round.

Alongside Monroe-Moreno, other Democratic activists are running for seats in the state party, making up the “Democratic Unity Slate.”

Former West Wendover Mayor Daniel Corona is running for first vice chair, policy advisor and law clerk Francisco Morales is running for second vice chair, North Las Vegas Democratic Club President Leilani Hinyard is running for treasurer and former state party executive director Travis Brock is running for secretary.

“Our Democratic Unity Slate is qualified, experienced, diverse, and ready to put in the work to get our State Party back on track,” Monroe-Moreno said in a statement.

Judith Whitmer is currently the chair and was first elected in 2021 after defeating Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom. Her win shook up the state party’s power structure, with its more liberal wing taking over. She was endorsed by the state party’s Left Caucus, which she founded, and the local chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America. Whitmer did not immediately return the Review-Journal’s requests for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on Twitter.