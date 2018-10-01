Barack Obama endorses 12 more Nevada candidates

Former President Barack Obama on Monday announced his support of attorney general candidate Aaron Ford and 11 other Democrats on the Nevada ballot as part of his second wave of 2018 endorsements.
The 44th president of the United States announced that he has endorsed Ford, lieutenant governor candidate Kate Marshall, secretary of state candidate Nelson Araujo and 2nd Congressional District candidate Clint Koble.
“Today, I’m proud to endorse even more Democratic candidates who aren’t just running against something, but for something—to expand opportunity for all of us and to restore dignity, honor, and compassion to public service. They deserve your vote,” Obama said in a tweet announcing the endorsements.
Today, I’m proud to endorse even more Democratic candidates who aren’t just running against something, but for something—to expand opportunity for all of us and to restore dignity, honor, and compassion to public service. They deserve your vote: pic.twitter.com/NO5jnhX3XD
In his first wave, which was announced in August, Obama endorsed Jacky Rosen in the U.S. Senate race against incumbent Republican Sen. Dean Heller, as well as Democratic congressional candidates Susie Lee and Steven Horsford.
On Aug. 31, Obama endorsed Democratic gubernatorial candidate Steve Sisolak in his race against Republican Adam Laxalt.
Obama’s second wave of endorsements included support for 260 candidates across 29 states, including many for down-ballot legislature races.
In Nevada, those legislative endorsements included:
— Melanie Scheible (Senate District 9)
— Brittney Miller (Assembly District 5)
— Jason Frierson (Assembly District 8)
— Steve Yeager (Assembly District 9)
— Ozzie Fumo (Assembly District 21)
— Lesley Cohen (Assembly District 29)
— Michelle Gorelow (Assembly District 35)
— Sandra Jauregui (Assembly District 41)
