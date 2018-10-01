Barack Obama endorses 12 more Nevada candidates

Former President Barack Obama on Monday announced his support of attorney general candidate Aaron Ford and 11 other Democrats on the Nevada ballot as part of his second wave of 2018 endorsements.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama, attends the Nordic Business Forum business seminar in Helsinki, Finland, on Thursday Sept. 27, 2018. (Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva via AP)

Aaron Ford, Democratic candidate for Nevada Attorney General, is photographed at the Las Vegas Review-Journal offices on Thursday, May 3, 2018. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Kate Marshall, Democratic candidate for Lieutenant Governor, is photographed at the Las Vegas Review-Journal offices on Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Nelson Araujo. Michael Quine / Las Vegas Review-Journal @ Vegas88s

Jason Frierson, Democratic candidate for Nevada State Assembly 8, is photographed at the Las Vegas Review-Journal offices on Thursday, April 19, 2018. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Ozzie Fumo, Democratic candidate for Nevada State Assembly District 21, is photographed at the Las Vegas Review-Journal offices on Thursday, May 3, 2018. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Michelle Gorelow, Democratic candidate for Nevada State Assembly District 35, is photographed at the Las Vegas Review-Journal offices on Thursday, April 26, 2018. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

The 44th president of the United States announced that he has endorsed Ford, lieutenant governor candidate Kate Marshall, secretary of state candidate Nelson Araujo and 2nd Congressional District candidate Clint Koble.

“Today, I’m proud to endorse even more Democratic candidates who aren’t just running against something, but for something—to expand opportunity for all of us and to restore dignity, honor, and compassion to public service. They deserve your vote,” Obama said in a tweet announcing the endorsements.

Today, I’m proud to endorse even more Democratic candidates who aren’t just running against something, but for something—to expand opportunity for all of us and to restore dignity, honor, and compassion to public service. They deserve your vote: pic.twitter.com/NO5jnhX3XD — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 1, 2018

In his first wave, which was announced in August, Obama endorsed Jacky Rosen in the U.S. Senate race against incumbent Republican Sen. Dean Heller, as well as Democratic congressional candidates Susie Lee and Steven Horsford.

On Aug. 31, Obama endorsed Democratic gubernatorial candidate Steve Sisolak in his race against Republican Adam Laxalt.

Obama’s second wave of endorsements included support for 260 candidates across 29 states, including many for down-ballot legislature races.

In Nevada, those legislative endorsements included:

— Melanie Scheible (Senate District 9)

— Brittney Miller (Assembly District 5)

— Jason Frierson (Assembly District 8)

— Steve Yeager (Assembly District 9)

— Ozzie Fumo (Assembly District 21)

— Lesley Cohen (Assembly District 29)

— Michelle Gorelow (Assembly District 35)

— Sandra Jauregui (Assembly District 41)

