Bernie Sanders to visit Las Vegas to get out the vote

The Vermont senator will take part in a five-state “Our Future Is Now” tour.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during the Las Vegas Get Out to Caucus Rally on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at the Springs Preserve Amphitheater in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is coming to Las Vegas to encourage young people to vote in the midterm election.

The senator, who has run twice for president, will take part in the “Our Future Is Now” tour organized by the progressive groups NextGen America and MoveOn Political Action.

The tour will visit five battleground states, including stops in Las Vegas and Reno on Oct. 28. Organizers said the events will include live music and celebrity appearances.

Times and locations have not been announced.

“Over the last few years, we’ve built a progressive movement of young people who are more motivated than ever to create a country that represents them and reflects their values,” NextGen America President Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez said in a press release. “With this historic tour, we are so excited to continue building our power across the country by encouraging young voters to cast their ballots in the midterm election.”

Sanders suffered a heart attack in October 2019 in Las Vegas while campaigning for the Democratic nomination for president. He returned to Nevada four months later, leading a march to the polls on the final day of early voting in the Democratic caucuses.

