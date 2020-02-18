51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
ELECTION 2020
Be informed. Subscribe
Nevada

Sanders leads march to the polls

By Shea Johnson and Bill Dentzer Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 18, 2020 - 2:13 pm
 
Updated February 18, 2020 - 7:56 pm

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders turned rallies at UNR and UNLV into impromptu marches to the polls on Tuesday, as candidates campaigned around the state on the final day of early voting in the Democratic presidential caucus.

In Reno, Sanders railed against the influence of money in politics, as news spread that billionaire former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg had qualified for the Democratic debate on Wednesday.

“So here is the message: Anybody here worth $60 billion, you can run for president,” he said to the crowd of about 750. “We will win this elections not because we are buying the airwaves as Mr. Bloomberg is. We’re gonna win this election because we are putting together the strongest grassroots movement that this country has ever seen.”

In Las Vegas, before a crowd of more than 1,200, Sanders said big turnout was the key to victory. “If there is a large voter turnout in Nevada, I believe we’re going to win the caucus here,” Sanders said.

He said younger people need to show up at the polls to express their values of tolerance.

“And you should be proud of that,” Sanders said, noting that most young people reject racism, sexism, homophobia and other forms of discrimination. “That’s the good news. Here’s the bad news: The bad news is, although we’re seeing good changes in this, the bad news is that young people still do not vote in the kinds of numbers they should be voting.”

“Let us have in this Nevada caucus, let us have the largest turnout that the Nevada caucus has ever seen,” he said.

And Sanders did his personal best to boost that turnout, leading the young people to the early caucus voting site in the student union building, shaking hands with students as they went inside to vote.

Elsewhere in the valley on Tuesday:

— Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and businessman Tom Steyer spoke in person to the group Care in Action, an advocacy group for domestic workers. (Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders called in to the event.) Warren backed universal child care, while Steyer said he supports subsidized child care and six months of paid family leave. “We’re the richest country on earth. Let’s make sure that all of our people can enjoy a decent, high-quality life,” Steyer said.

— Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg charted a middle course between President Donald Trump and Sanders. “If the message goes out that your only choices are either got to be for a revolution, or you must be for the status quo. I don’t think most of us see ourselves in that picture,” he said. He also said candidates have an obligation to explain how they will pay for expensive campaign promises.

— Later, during a forum at the William S. Boyd School of Law at UNLV, Buttigieg contrasted his support for criminal justice reform with news that Trump had pardoned former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who’d been convicted on corruption charges. “The difference between using that to right historic wrongs in the war on drugs and using that to pardon a corrupt politician is as stark a difference I can think if in terms of priorities,” he said.

— At the Culinary Union Local 226, Warren and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar courted members. Warren said she was “the woman who’s going to beat Donald Trump. Let’s face it, the White House is a mess, and when you’ve got a mess and you really need it cleaned up. Call a woman to get the job done.” Klobuchar played up her roots: “I stand on the shoulders of immigrants,” she said. “I didn’t come from money… We live in a country of shared dreams.”

— Former Vice President Joe Biden appeared at the Harbor Palace Seafood Restaurant, denouncing child separations at the border and saying immigration has given America “the best from every single continent and culture.” Said Biden: “I promise you we are going to take back this country and lead the world again,” before shaking each voter’s hand as they made their way to an early voting site.

Contact Shea Johnson at SJohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter. Contact Bill Dentzer at BDentzer@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writers Blake Apgar, Max Michor, David Ferrara and Alexis Egeland contributed to this story.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Tuesday is last day to early vote in Nevada Democratic caucuses - VIDEO
Early voting in the Nevada Democratic caucuses ends Tuesday, with sites open throughout Clark County. (Michael Quine and James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democratic candidates Elizabeth Warren and Tom Steyer talk pay for child care workers - Video
Elizabeth Warren and Tom Steyer talk to care in action about the importance of Medicare for All, paid leave and child care. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Elizabeth Warren barnstorms Nevada ahead of caucuses - VIDEO
Warren is trying to drum up enthusiasm about her campaign after finishing fourth in the New Hampshire primary. Her rally drew about 400 people to the student union of the College of Southern Nevada’s Henderson campus. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sen. Jacky Rosen encourages early voting at Culinary Workers 226 - VIDEO
Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., spoke to those casting early caucus votes at the Culinary Workers hall on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Early voting in the Nevada Democratic caucuses continues Tuesday. The Nevada Caucuses are Saturday, Feb. 22. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
2020 candidates rally in Southern Nevada ahead of caucus - VIDEO
2020 candidates Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders held rallies all over Southern Nevada on Saturday ahead of the Democratic caucus. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
First day of early voting - VIDEO
Nevada Democrats turned out in force on Saturday for the first day of early voting in the Democratic presidential caucuses.
Biden and Sully Sullenberger speak in Henderson - VIDEO
Presidential candidate Joe Biden and famed pilot Sully Sullenberger spoke at Sun City MacDonald Ranch to get out the vote for early voting for the Nevada caucus. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Poll: Bernie Sanders leads Democratic presidential candidates - VIDEO
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders leads the presidential field by a solid margin among likely Democratic caucus-goers heading into Nevada’s four-day early voting period, with with 25 percent of respondents expressing support. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Poll: caucus vs. primary - VIDEO
A new Nevada Poll finds two-thirds of likely Democratic caucus-goers surveyed in a Review-Journal poll say they’d like to see Nevada replace its caucuses with a secret-ballot primary election to determine support for a presidential nominee. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caucus events Leading up to Caucus Day 2020 - VIDEOl
As presidential candidates make their way to Las Vegas, here's a look at events, dates and times for the days leading up to Nevada's Caucus Day 2020 on Feb. 22. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Election 2020: Nevada Caucus and Early Voting - Video
AARP's Nevada Caucus discussion with Steve Sebelius about the Nevada Caucus and early voting.
Caucus 101: Early voting in the Nevada Democratic caucus - VIDEO
The who, what, when, where and hows of early voting before and on caucus day in Nevada. (Renee Summerour and Bizuayehu Tesfaye /Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Election 2020: Nevada Caucus - Video
AARP's Nevada Caucus Discussion with Steve Sebelius. Join us as we discuss the Nevada Caucus process.
Dina Titus speaks on Biden and Nevada's importance - VIDEO
Nevada Congresswoman Dina Titus sat down with political reporter Rory Appleton to discuss Joe Biden and Nevada's place in the 2020 election.
Las Vegas ready to enforce homeless camping ban - VIDEO
Las Vegas police will begin enforcing a controversial camping ban on city streets on Saturday, but officials say they expect to impose the penalties available under the new ordinance only in rare instances. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Caucus 101: How to caucus - VIDEO
How does the caucus work in Nevada? Shelby Wiltz, the caucus director for the Nevada State Democratic party takes us through the process. (Renee Summerour and James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump administration OKs new water rule - VIDEO
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler signed a new rule Thursday replacing a 2015 definition of “navigable waters” created in the Obama administration that farmers, developers and others found overly restrictive. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yvanna Cancela Speaks on Supporting Biden - Video
The RJ Politics podcast crew sits down with Nevada State Senator Yvanna Cancela to discuss why she is supporting former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race.
RJ Politics Podcast with Deval Patrick - VIDEO
2020 Presidential Candidate Deval Patrick joins hosts Rory Appleton and Steve Sebelius on the RJ Politics Podcast.
Tom Steyer on Donald Trump and the economy - Video
Tom Steyer joins the RJ Politics podcast to talk about his campaign presence in Nevada and how he plans to take Trump on when talking about the economy. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas City Council Votes On Homeless Ordinance - Video
The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday will discuss expanding on a controversial camping and sleeping ban aimed at deterring the homeless from bivouacking on city streets to include hours when public sidewalks are being cleaned.
Biden meets with Vegas Latino community - VIDEO
Presidential candidate Joe Biden met with members of the Latino community at Rancho High School. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson, other Nevada cities consent to refugee resettlement - VIDEO
Henderson will continue to welcome refugees for resettlement, according to a December letter from Mayor Debra March. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg Speaks At Black Empowerment Event - Video
Pete Buttigieg speaks at a black empowerment event to talk about his Douglass plan.
Joe Biden at the national hospitality workers union.
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the national hospitality workers union during UNITE HERE's town hall on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Culinary Union Hall in Las Vegas. @bizutesfaye
Elizabeth Warren at Culinary Union
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Culinary Union town hall in Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2019.
Secretary of Education visits Henderson school
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited students at Pinecrest Academy in Henderson to talk about college planning on Dec. 4, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
People line up for early voting in the Nevada Democratic caucuses at the Anthem Center in the S ...
More than 26K Nevada Democrats take part in early voting
By Shea Johnson and Blake Apgar / RJ

Long wait times at caucus locations around the valley haven’t dissuaded more than 26,000 Nevada Democrats from casting votes during the first two days of early voting, the party reports.

 
Democratic candidates barnstorm Nevada ahead of caucuses
By Colton Lochhead and Bill Dentzer / RJ

Some of the top contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination campaigned at both ends of Nevada on Monday, preparing for Saturday’s caucus.

Former Vice President Joe Biden talks about healthcare during the Clark County Democrats Kick O ...
Nevada caucuses test candidates with Latino voters
By / RJ

The Nevada caucuses pose an important test for former Vice President Joe Biden, Democratic frontrunner Bernie Sanders and other presidential hopefuls with Latinos, who make up a third of the state’s population.

 
Democratic presidential candidates speak at Las Vegas gala
RJ

Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, businessman Tom Steyer and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg spoke during the Clark County Democrats gala at the Tropicana in Las Vegas on Saturday night.