Sanders leads march to the polls

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders led students in Reno and Las Vegas on a march to early voting caucus sites, saying big turnout is the key to winning the 2020 election. In Las Vegas, candidates campaigned on the final day of early voting.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders shakes hands with supporters during a Get Out the Early Vote Rally at the UNLV Academic Mall in Las Vegas Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks during a Care in Action Domestic Worker meeting at MGM Grand on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, right, speaks during an event with the UNLV Black Law Students Association on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at UNLV, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer listens as a question is presented during a Care in Action Domestic Worker meeting at MGM Grand on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders during a Get Out the Early Vote Rally at the UNLV Academic Mall in Las Vegas Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks during a Care in Action Domestic Worker meeting at MGM Grand on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, right, and UNLV professor Frank Rudy Cooper address the audience during an event with the UNLV Black Law Students Association on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at UNLV, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer leads a chant stating "we demand justice," during a Care in Action Domestic Worker meeting at MGM Grand on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks during a Care in Action Domestic Worker meeting at MGM Grand on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, middle, speaks with supporters during an event with the UNLV Black Law Students Association on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at UNLV, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders during a Get Out the Early Vote Rally at the UNLV Academic Mall in Las Vegas Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks during a Care in Action Domestic Worker meeting at MGM Grand on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Individuals clap as Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks during a Care in Action Domestic Worker meeting at MGM Grand on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders shakes hands with Brady Maxwell, 26, of Fort Collins, Colo. during a Get Out the Early Vote Rally at the UNLV Academic Mall in Las Vegas Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during an event with the UNLV Black Law Students Association on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at UNLV, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks during a Care in Action Domestic Worker meeting at MGM Grand on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer speaks during a Care in Action Domestic Worker meeting at MGM Grand on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer speaks during a Care in Action Domestic Worker meeting at MGM Grand on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Taylor Rosenstein, 26, left, and Janet Lloyd, 32, both of Las Vegas, buy T-shirts from a vendor who declined to give his name before a Get Out the Early Vote Rally for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders at the UNLV Academic Mall in Las Vegas Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Supporters cheer during a Get Out the Early Vote Rally for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders at the UNLV Academic Mall in Las Vegas Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders during a Get Out the Early Vote Rally at the UNLV Academic Mall in Las Vegas Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders during a Get Out the Early Vote Rally at the UNLV Academic Mall in Las Vegas Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders shakes hands with Brian Maxwell, 26, of Fort Collins, Colo. during a Get Out the Early Vote Rally at the UNLV Academic Mall in Las Vegas Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Guadalupe Cantu, 83, of Las Vegas, left, speaks with Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., as they wait in line to cast their early vote at Cardenas Market in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., left, and husband Thomas Wright cast their early vote at Cardenas Market in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Elizabeth Titus, left, and Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., center and husband Thomas Wright cast their early vote at Cardenas Market in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Rho Hudson, left, Betty Titus, center, and Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., cast their early vote at Cardenas Market in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during an event with the UNLV Black Law Students Association on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at UNLV, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during an event with the UNLV Black Law Students Association on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at UNLV, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, middle, takes photos with Liz Davenport, left, and Katrina Fadda during an event with the UNLV Black Law Students Association on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at UNLV, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, third from right, takes photos with supporters during an event with the UNLV Black Law Students Association on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at UNLV, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont made his last scheduled appearance in northern Nevada Tuesday ahead of Saturday's Democratic caucus, speaking to supporters indoors before leading a crowd a short walk across campus to one of the early caucus voting sites. (Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders turned rallies at UNR and UNLV into impromptu marches to the polls on Tuesday, as candidates campaigned around the state on the final day of early voting in the Democratic presidential caucus.

In Reno, Sanders railed against the influence of money in politics, as news spread that billionaire former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg had qualified for the Democratic debate on Wednesday.

“So here is the message: Anybody here worth $60 billion, you can run for president,” he said to the crowd of about 750. “We will win this elections not because we are buying the airwaves as Mr. Bloomberg is. We’re gonna win this election because we are putting together the strongest grassroots movement that this country has ever seen.”

In Las Vegas, before a crowd of more than 1,200, Sanders said big turnout was the key to victory. “If there is a large voter turnout in Nevada, I believe we’re going to win the caucus here,” Sanders said.

He said younger people need to show up at the polls to express their values of tolerance.

“And you should be proud of that,” Sanders said, noting that most young people reject racism, sexism, homophobia and other forms of discrimination. “That’s the good news. Here’s the bad news: The bad news is, although we’re seeing good changes in this, the bad news is that young people still do not vote in the kinds of numbers they should be voting.”

“Let us have in this Nevada caucus, let us have the largest turnout that the Nevada caucus has ever seen,” he said.

And Sanders did his personal best to boost that turnout, leading the young people to the early caucus voting site in the student union building, shaking hands with students as they went inside to vote.

Elsewhere in the valley on Tuesday:

— Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and businessman Tom Steyer spoke in person to the group Care in Action, an advocacy group for domestic workers. (Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders called in to the event.) Warren backed universal child care, while Steyer said he supports subsidized child care and six months of paid family leave. “We’re the richest country on earth. Let’s make sure that all of our people can enjoy a decent, high-quality life,” Steyer said.

— Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg charted a middle course between President Donald Trump and Sanders. “If the message goes out that your only choices are either got to be for a revolution, or you must be for the status quo. I don’t think most of us see ourselves in that picture,” he said. He also said candidates have an obligation to explain how they will pay for expensive campaign promises.

— Later, during a forum at the William S. Boyd School of Law at UNLV, Buttigieg contrasted his support for criminal justice reform with news that Trump had pardoned former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who’d been convicted on corruption charges. “The difference between using that to right historic wrongs in the war on drugs and using that to pardon a corrupt politician is as stark a difference I can think if in terms of priorities,” he said.

— At the Culinary Union Local 226, Warren and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar courted members. Warren said she was “the woman who’s going to beat Donald Trump. Let’s face it, the White House is a mess, and when you’ve got a mess and you really need it cleaned up. Call a woman to get the job done.” Klobuchar played up her roots: “I stand on the shoulders of immigrants,” she said. “I didn’t come from money… We live in a country of shared dreams.”

— Former Vice President Joe Biden appeared at the Harbor Palace Seafood Restaurant, denouncing child separations at the border and saying immigration has given America “the best from every single continent and culture.” Said Biden: “I promise you we are going to take back this country and lead the world again,” before shaking each voter’s hand as they made their way to an early voting site.

Contact Shea Johnson at SJohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter. Contact Bill Dentzer at BDentzer@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writers Blake Apgar, Max Michor, David Ferrara and Alexis Egeland contributed to this story.