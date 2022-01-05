51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Nevada

Biden to visit Las Vegas for Harry Reid memorial service

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 4, 2022 - 4:24 pm
 
President Joe Biden (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
President Joe Biden (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

President Joe Biden will visit Las Vegas this weekend to attend a memorial service for former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, a source familiar with the arrangements confirmed.

Reid died last week after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 82.

The service for Reid is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday at the Smith Center in downtown Las Vegas. Tickets for the service will be distributed through Reid’s office, not the venue.

Biden served for years in the Senate with Reid, and worked closely with him on initiatives when Reid was Senate majority leader and Biden was vice president. Biden once described Reid to a reporter as having a “spine of steel.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Patients seeking COVID tests crowding ERs, urgent care clinics
Patients seeking COVID tests crowding ERs, urgent care clinics
2
Clark County adds more than 8.1K new COVID cases over 3 days
Clark County adds more than 8.1K new COVID cases over 3 days
3
Clark County’s COVID-19 test positivity rate surpasses summer surge
Clark County’s COVID-19 test positivity rate surpasses summer surge
4
Nevada assemblywoman Annie Black to launch run for Congress
Nevada assemblywoman Annie Black to launch run for Congress
5
DMV tries combating online sale of hard-to-get appointments
DMV tries combating online sale of hard-to-get appointments
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Long lines of people form regularly outside the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles on West. Fl ...
DMV tries combating online sale of hard-to-get appointments
By / RJ

With many Nevada residents still having issues with setting an appointment to conduct business with the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles in Las Vegas, some were taking advantage of the situation and are selling time slots already pre-booked.