Biden to visit Las Vegas for Harry Reid memorial service

President Joe Biden will visit Las Vegas this weekend to attend a memorial service for former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, a source familiar with the arrangements confirmed.

Reid died last week after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 82.

The service for Reid is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday at the Smith Center in downtown Las Vegas. Tickets for the service will be distributed through Reid’s office, not the venue.

Biden served for years in the Senate with Reid, and worked closely with him on initiatives when Reid was Senate majority leader and Biden was vice president. Biden once described Reid to a reporter as having a “spine of steel.”

