Campaign 2018: Nevada GOP leader blasts Republican assemblyman

The leader of Nevada’s Republican Party blasted an incumbent lawmaker in favor of his brothel-owning challenger.

Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald casts the delegation's roll call vote during the Republican National Convention at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland on Tuesday, July 19, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Dennis Hof is among the candidates seeking to win the Assembly District 36 seat. He also sought the Assembly seat in 2016.

Nevada Assemblyman James Oscarson, R-Pahrump

In a two-page letter, state GOP chairman Michael McDonald attempts to “correct some false allegations” against brothel owner Dennis Hof, who is vying to unseat Assemblyman James Oscarson.

McDonald says that Hof has always been loyal to President Donald Trump, and contrary to a website that shows Hof holding a “Hookers for Hillary” sign, he did not endorse Hillary Clinton in 2016.

“On the other hand, Mr. Oscarson was a ‘Never Trumper,’” McDonald writes. “As your chairman, I traveled throughout the state on behalf of Mr. Trump in 2016 and I never saw Mr. Oscarson at any Trump events or rallies. Not one.”

Oscarson’s campaign said Hof is “a pimp who will do and say anything to get elected.”

“Hof will do anything to hide from his liberal record,” said Oscarson’s campaign manager, Laura Billman. “In 2008, Hof stated that he thought Obama would be a great president. It is clear in the press records that Hof endorsed Hillary in both 2008 and 2016.”

Spearman hits the air

Nevada state Sen. Pat Spearman, who’s running for Nevada’s 4th Congressional District, unveiled her first ad of the campaign season, a 30-second spot highlighting how the gay African-American lawmaker has overcome a series of challenges throughout her life.

“They threw rocks at her when she integrated her school, but she persisted,” the ad begins. It goes on to say her superior in the Army “stalked and harassed her” and she endured rejection from loved ones for being gay, but she persisted. The ad concludes by saying the senator has fought for equality her entire life — and can take on Trump.

Endorsements

* Former Vice President Joe Biden endorsed Democrat Steven Horsford, who represented Nevada’s 4th Congressional District for one term, in his bid to reclaim the seat.

Biden said Horsford is needed back in Congress to fight “to make health care and prescription medications more affordable,” grow the middle class and bolster education.

* The National Rifle Association endorsed Heller and three other Republican candidates for Congress. Rep. Mark Amodei who is seeking re-election in the 2nd Congressional District, Scott Hammond, who is running for the 3rd District, and Cresent Hardy in the 4th District.

