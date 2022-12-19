Carson City judge blocks commutations of death row sentences

Judge James Wilson said that the board did not give the proper amount of notice to victims’ families prior to the meeting, although he allowed that the board did have the power to commute death sentences.

CARSON CITY—A Carson City District Court judge ruled Monday evening that the state Board of Pardons did not follow the necessary procedures in order to consider an item on its Tuesday meeting agenda that would have allowed members to consider commuting the death sentences of those on death row for a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Judge James Wilson said that the board did not give the proper amount of notice to victims’ families prior to the meeting, although he allowed that the board did have the power to commute death sentences.

Wilson’s ruling essentially blocks the planned move, sought by outgoing Gov. Steve Sisolak, to have the board act on the issue before his term ends on Jan. 2.

“The court concludes that the board does have the power to commute a sentence of death to life without the possibility of parole but that it must follow the procedures established in both (Nevada Revised Statutes) 213 and the Nevada Administrative Code 213,” Wilson said.

The petition filed Friday by the Washoe County district attorney’s office, asked Wilson to act before the pardons board meeting. In addition, the Clark County district attorney’s office and the family of a murder victim asked the Nevada Supreme Court to intervene as well.

Meghin Delaney, a spokesperson for the governor’s office, declined to comment on the petitions on Monday morning.

On Wednesday night, Sisolak requested that the board amend this week’s meeting agenda in order to consider changing the death penalty sentences, Delaney has said.

The Board of Pardons is made up of the governor, Attorney General Aaron Ford, and the justices of the Supreme Court, who would also rule on Clark County’s petition.

Clark County petition

In the petition filed with the Supreme Court, the district attorney’s office argued that the Board of Pardons did not give proper notice about the upcoming meeting.

Amendments to the Nevada Constitution call on the board to hold meetings quarterly, but the amendments did not remove the requirement for the board to designate meeting dates. Agendas from board meetings over the past “several years” shows no agenda items that designate meeting dates, according to the petition.

“The proposed action conflicts with the constitution, statutes, and regulations that govern the Board and exceeds the Board’s authority,” the petition said.

The Clark County district attorney’s office also argued that the board did not go through the proper application process to consider pardons, and that a discussion of the death sentences on Tuesday does not give crime victims’ families enough notice.

Victim’s mother appeals

Jennifer Otremba, the mother of 15-year-old murder victim Alyssa Otremba, filed a similar petition with the Supreme Court on Monday, arguing that changing the board’s agenda without giving notice to victims’ families violated Marsy’s Law, which addresses the rights of crime victims.

“The Pardons Board’s rushed effort to commute all capital sentences without the mandated notice and application has not only robbed Jennifer of her right to participate, it has also deprived the Pardons Board of jurisdiction to proceed,” Otremba’s petition said.

Otremba has addressed the Legislature multiple times in recent years as an opponent of abolishing the death penalty. Her daughter’s killer, Javier Righetti, was sentenced to die for raping and stabbing the teenager more than 80 times in 2011, during the girl’s first week at Arbor View High School.

Monday’s petition from the Clark County district attorney’s office also repeats arguments from the Washoe County district attorney’s office that multiple prisoners on death row have not exhausted the appeals process.

Last week, Delaney said the governor felt that commuting the death sentences was a “worthy item” for the board to consider.

“The Governor has always said that capital punishment should be sought and used less often, and he believes this is an appropriate and necessary step forward in the ongoing conversation and discussion around capital punishment,” she said in an emailed statement Thursday.

