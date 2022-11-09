Cortez Masto takes lead with early votes

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto took an early lead in her bid for re-election, but many votes remained to be counted.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., speaks at a campaign event Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Adam Laxalt, left, and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., second from right, and Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, right, attend a campaign event Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Nevada Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt, center, meets with supporters at a campaign stop Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. Laxalt is running against Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Nevada Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt meets with supporters at a campaign stop Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. Laxalt is running against Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Democratic incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was leading in the U.S. Senate race over Republican former Attorney General Adam Laxalt in early returns, but an unknown number of mail ballots submitted on Election Day still need to be counted.

Cortez Masto was leading Laxalt 54.7 percent to 45.2 percent in early returns, but a large number of votes remained to be counted.

“The votes are still being counted. We know this will take time and we won’t have more election results for several days,” Cortez Masto said. “I am confident in this team. I’m confident in the campaign that we’ve built to win.” Cortez Masto spoke at a gathering at the Encore along with Gov. Steve Sisolak and other Democrats.

All eyes have been on Nevada’s U.S. Senate race, as the winner could determine which party controls the Senate, and thereby push their agenda while blocking the minority party’s plans. Nevada remained the focus as the results of other battleground states came in. In Pennsylvania, Democrat Lt. Gov. John Fetterman was declared the winner over Republican Mehmet Oz, 49.9 percent to Oz’s 47.7 percent. Georgia’s U.S. Senate race was too close to call Tuesday night with a runoff likely. Arizona’s race had Democrat Mark Kelly leading Republican Blake Masters 56.9 percent to 40.8 percent Tuesday night.

The Nevada race was tight from the beginning, with the Cook Political Report changing it last year from a ‘lean Democrat’ to a ‘tossup,’ and polls showing the candidates within the margin of error.

Republicans and Democrats funneled historic amounts of money into Nevada to draw out voters, and huge amounts of money were spent. Cortez Masto raised the fifth-most money out of any U.S. senator, raising almost $48 million since January 2021 and spending about $45 million. On the flip side, Laxalt raised almost $16 million and spent about $13 million.

Both parties brought out big names, from Donald Trump to Ted Cruz and Tulsi Gabbard for Republicans, and Barack Obama to Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg for Democrats.

Throughout the campaign, Laxalt hit hard on the economy like the high cost of gas and groceries caused by Democratic overspending in Washington D.C., as well as problems at the southern border, causing crime to increase. He criticized Cortez Masto for often agreeing with President Joe Biden, and acting more liberal while portraying herself as a moderate.

Cortez Masto focused her attention on making voters aware of the rights that could be at stake if Laxalt were to win, especially abortion rights and LGBTQ rights. Although Laxalt had said he was against a nationwide abortion ban, Cortez Masto brought attention back to his anti-abortion history and anti-LGBTQ rhetoric.

She also criticized Laxalt for his work to challenge the 2020 election results and fronting for the Trump campaign’s lawsuits alleging voter fraud. Laxalt, who previously said he may file lawsuits to “tighten up” the election, did not immediately say whether or not he would challenge the results. Both Cortez Masto and Laxalt said previously they would accept the results of Tuesday’s election.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on Twitter.