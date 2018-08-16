Dean Heller pays tribute to late Paul Laxalt on Senate floor

The late Paul Laxalt, a former senator and Nevada governor, was remembered Thursday as a child of Basque immigrants who grew up to dedicate his life to his state and country.

Former Nevada senator and governor Paul Laxalt (Courtesy)

Dean Heller speaks at the ceremony for the opening of Interstate 11, also known as the Boulder City Bypass, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. (Anthony Avellaneda/El Tiempo)

WASHINGTON — The late Paul Laxalt, a former senator and Nevada governor, was remembered Thursday as a child of Basque immigrants who grew up to dedicate his life to his state and country.

Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., paid tribute to the Nevada political legend in a Senate floor speech, and was joined by Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., in introducing a resolution honoring the late senator.

Laxalt died Aug. 6 at the age of 96.

Laxalt “forever changed the state of Nevada and this country” through public service that included being a medic in World War II and a distinguished career in politics, Heller said in his tribute.

Heller recalled the influence that Laxalt had with past U.S. presidents, and the impact he had on Heller’s daughter, Emma, who followed in Laxalt’s footsteps and became student body president of Carson High School in Carson City.

He told the younger Heller “to have fun and enjoy every single day, remember those who elected you and always do what you — Emmy Heller — thinks is right,” her father recalled.

Heller said Laxalt set a high bar for those that followed him at Carson High, but “showed us all the possibilities that could be achieved by a Nevadan.”

Laxalt was raised in Carson City and served as governor from 1967 to 1971. He was elected to the Senate and served from 1974 to 1986, during which time he was considered one of President Ronald Reagan’s closest advisers.

During his time in the Senate, Laxalt established Nevada’s first community colleges, its first medical school and transformed the state’s gaming industry.

Laxalt died in a health care facility in northern Virginia near Washington.

Heller said that regardless of whether you were Democrat or Republican, you had a friend in Laxalt, who is remembered fondly by former colleagues on Capitol Hill.

Laxalt also was remembered for his Basque “Lamb Fry” events in Washington. The 30th and last one was attended by Heller just a few years ago.

“I will miss my friend Senator Laxalt,” Heller said. “His colleagues here in the Senate will miss their friend and the people of Nevada will miss their friend.”

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.