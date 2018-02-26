Democratic PAC to spend big on Nevada governor race

The Democratic Governors Association will target Nevada as part of a plan to spend $20 million to elect Democratic governors in eight states.

Gov. Jay Inslee speaks to the media recently in Olympia, Wash. (Rachel La Corte/AP)

Nevada will be a focus of the group’s Unrig The Map initiative, an effort to win races that are key to 2021 redistricting. The $20 million investment is the largest Democratic electoral investment in redistricting, organizers said.

The other targeted states are Colorado, Florida, Maine, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. In 27 of the 36 races in 2018, the governor has veto power and plays a significant role in the redistricting process.

“As chair of the Democratic Governors Association and a former member of Congress, I know the role that Democratic Governors can play in ensuring fair maps and Congressional representation for the people of Nevada,” Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said.

A new contender

A Republican businessman will challenge Senate Minority Leader Michael Roberson for lieutenant governor in the June primary election.

Scott LaFata is running on a “Nevada-first agenda” that promises to encourage small business growth by easing regulations and reducing taxes. LaFata has worked as a business management consultant and IT entrepreneur.

“We want to try to bring outside major business to Nevada,” LaFata said in a phone interview. “I’m used to working with high-level business leaders, and my skill-set lends itself to the role of lieutenant governor.

The lieutenant governor’s race includes Democrat Kate Marshall, the former state treasurer.

Endorsements

Marshall landed an endorsement from EMILY’s List, a group that pushes to elect pro-choice Democratic women, in her run for lieutenant governor.

Marshall, the former state treasurer, is one of two endorsements by the group this election cycle. The group also backed gubernatorial candidate Chris Giunchigliani in January.

EMILY’s List president Stephanie Schriock said the group supports Marshall because of her ability to responsibly manage taxpayer dollars and create economic opportunities.

“As state treasurer, she saved Nevada taxpayers millions of dollars and successfully managed the state’s investments during the economic downturn,” Schriock said. “And as a breast cancer survivor, Kate is committed to making sure every Nevada family has access to affordable, quality health care.”

Contact Ramona Giwargis at rgiwargis@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4538. Follow @RamonaGiwargis on Twitter.