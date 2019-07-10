DOE may have mistakenly shipped dangerous nuclear materials to Nevada

The U.S. Department of Energy may have mistakenly shipped “reactive” nuclear material that was incorrectly labeled into Nevada.

Energy Secretary Rick Perry testifies before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee during a hearing on the President's budget request for Fiscal Year 2020, April 2, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

The U.S. Department of Energy may have mistakenly shipped “reactive” nuclear material that was incorrectly labeled as low-level radioactive waste into Nevada in dozens of shipments over the past six years.

The shipments — 32 in total — started in 2013 and stopped in December 2018. They were supposed to send low-level radioactive waste from the department’s Y-12 facility in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, to the Nevada National Security Site, roughly 90 miles northwest of Las Vegas, for secure disposal.

But on July 3, the Energy Department informed Nevada officials, that reactive material — that cannot be detonated, but can release large amounts of thermodynamic energy — may have been included in those shipments.

The governor, as well as Nevada Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, sent Energy Secretary Rick Perry a letter two days later spelling out their concerns. They also expressed frustration over the latest error, which comes on the heels of the department’s decision last year to ship a half-metric ton of weapons grade plutonium to the security site and not disclose it until months after the fact.

‘Egregious acts’

“These egregious acts — whether acts of negligence or indicative of something else — are unconscionable and have potentially put the health and safety of Nevadans and our environment at unacceptable risk,” the letter said.

The Energy Department confirmed Wednesday that shipments sent to the NNSS were not in compliance with the site’s waste acceptance criteria, but said they posed no safety or health risk.

“The components that were shipped pose no risk to the safety and health of the general public or workers at the facility at NNSS. The Department’s National Nuclear Security Administration has launched an internal investigation to determine how this went undetected for a six year period.”

On Tuesday, the governor and members of his senior staff met with top federal officials, including National Nuclear Security Administration Administrator Lisa Gordon-Hagerty, for a pair of in-person briefings at the Energy Department’s North Las Vegas offices. One briefing was unclassified, while a subsequent classified meeting followed that only Sisolak and top Nevada Department of Environmental Protection officials were privy to.

Sisolak learned of the error in a phone call with Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette, who told the governor that the shipments had been incorrectly labeled and “may contain a reactive material,” according to the letter sent last week.

“Such waste has never been approved for disposal at the NNSS,” the letter said.

The security site has operated as a permanent disposal location for what the federal government classifies low-level nuclear waste, which can include rags, clothing, construction debris, filters and other equipment contaminated through exposure to radioactive material.

The governor’s office said that the Energy Department has not yet confirmed that the shipments contained any reactive materials, which Sisolak’s office said “would trigger additional safety concerns and run afoul of existing state permits and federal statutes governing the waste disposal mission at NNSS.”

It also takes in some “mixed low-level” waste, which contains both low-level waste and hazardous waste materials — things like garbage, sludge and other discarded solid waste materials — so long as the reactive material has been neutralized.

Intended for separate facility

Because it includes hazardous material, the mixed-waste is supposed to be handled separately at a dedicated facility at the security site where it is processed. The mixed-level waste is buried in lined trenches as a precaution, whereas low-level waste is buried in unlined trenches.

But the shipments sent between 2013 and 2018 were not properly categorized, which means the the federal government does not know which were low-level waste and which contained dangerous hazardous materials.

Beyond possibly violating the site’s own waste acceptance criteria agreement, not knowing the type of waste that is being stored at the security site could be dangerous for the site’s estimated 3,000 employees as well as the surrounding ecosystem. Materials are classified as hazardous because they are “known to be harmful to human health and the environment when not managed properly, regardless of their concentrations,” according to the Environmental Protection Agency’s website.

