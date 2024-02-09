Donald Trump wins Nevada GOP’s 2024 caucuses

Trump, who was one of only two candidates left participating in the Nevada GOP’s caucuses, won the Republican nomination Thursday night.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks during a caucus rally at Big League Dreams on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Former President Donald Trump won the Nevada GOP’s caucuses Thursday, according to The Associated Press, which called the caucuses for Trump at 8:05 p.m.

GOP front-runner Trump and long-shot candidate Ryan Binkley were the only two candidates left on the ballot for the Nevada Republican Party’s caucuses, a long-anticipated process that for months has spurred much confusion for voters.

Across the county, Review-Journal reporters stood outside caucus locations, many of which had long lines. Some voters told reporters it took about 90 minutes to cast their votes. Clark County Republican Party Chairman Jesse Law said around 5 p.m. that more voters came out than he had expected and that he would have to bring more ballots to a caucus location.

“This is just another signal that the race is over,” said Republican North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who had run for president but dropped out and endorsed Trump. “Trump is leading in the remaining 47 states. He is dominating this race.”

While the results were expected, he said, the caucuses showed a high level of voter enthusiasm, with lines out the door and people standing in the cold.

The caucuses took place two days after the state-run presidential preference primary, in which Republican voters chose “none of these candidates” over Nikki Haley. Trump was not on the primary ballot, as he was participating in the caucuses.

With candidates including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy and Chris Christie dropped out, Trump claimed victory of Nevada’s caucuses long before they took place. After DeSantis dropped from the race, all but guaranteeing Trump’s caucus win, Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald hoped Nevada Republicans would use the caucuses as an opportunity to unite behind Trump and celebrate the former president’s win.

Thursday night’s win follows a track record of primary victories for Trump in the Silver State. Back in 2016, even as a political newcomer, Trump performed very well in Nevada’s caucuses, receiving 46 percent of the votes.

But, the former commander-in-chief has not won a general election in Nevada, losing the state both in 2016 and 2020.

The Democratic National Committee took time following the AP’s call for Trump to remind Nevada voters of that.

“Nobody knows how to lose Nevada like Donald Trump – his back to back losses in 2016 and 2020 made him the first Republican in decades to lose the state twice,” said DNC Rapid Response Director Alex Floyd in a statement. “He and his MAGA minions may be able to rig a caucus for him now, but Trump won’t be able to escape becoming a three-time loser in Nevada this November when voters once again reject his MAGA extremism.”

Trump is expected to celebrate his win tonight at a campaign-hosted caucus night watch party at Treasure Island, a closed event to limited to invited guests and supporters.

Following the caucuses, Nevada Republicans will nominate delegates from precincts. In May, Republicans at the state convention will elect 26 delegates to attend the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in July. Trump needs an estimated 1,215 delegates to secure his party’s nomination, according to the Ballotpedia website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.