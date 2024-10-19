Early, in-person voting has arrived in Las Vegas Valley

After months of campaigning and a barrage of political advertisement, early, in-person voting is finally here.

Voters who don’t want to risk potential long lines on Election Day Nov. 5, or any other unexpected hiccups, can begin casting their ballot early at dozens of locations, including shopping centers, libraries and community centers across Southern Nevada from Saturday until Nov. 1.

They can also continue dropping off their mail-in ballots in person.

Clark County had 1,436,143 registered voters as of Monday.

“Voters registered in Clark County may vote before Election Day at any early voting site no matter where it is located,” the county said.

The sites also allow for same-day registration with unexpired Nevada identification cards or documentation with a current address. Voters can also update their current registration on site.

“We know that voters have little time,” Clark County Registrar of Voters Lorena Portillo said earlier this week. “Everybody works, goes to school, has children. So we have to make sure the voting process at the polls is easy, it’s fast, it’s convenient.”

Portillo, who heads the election department, said Clark County strives for a smooth process it hopes to improve this go around through increased equipment and staffing.

Clark County noted that more people here have voted early compared with Election Day since 2000.

Nevada is one of the swing states that can determine the presidential election.

Republicans and Democrats have planned “get out the vote” events Saturday to encourage their bases to cast ballots.

The Nevada GOP and former President Donald Trump campaign scheduled a press conference with senate and congressional candidates, Sam Brown and Drew Johnson, while former President Barack Obama was set to headline an evening rally.

Nevada’s 2024 ballot is particularly long.

“We have seven state ballot questions, Henderson has two more questions on top of that, and Boulder City has one more,” Portillo said.

The sample ballot, which Portillo recommended going through before voting, should clarify most questions.

If it doesn’t, Portillo encouraged anyone to call the Election Department for further clarification at 702-455-8683.

“We just want to make it easy for them to exercise their right to vote,” Portillo said. “We’re always here to help them. We want them.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.