51°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
jeff_german
Nevada

First Black woman, Asian-American named to state’s high court

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 21, 2022 - 12:58 pm
 
Updated November 21, 2022 - 3:04 pm
Patricia Lee (Nevada Governor's Office)
Patricia Lee (Nevada Governor's Office)

Gov. Steve Sisolak appointed attorney Patricia Lee on Monday to fill a vacancy on the Nevada Supreme Court.

Lee will be the first Black woman and the first Asian-American to serve on Nevada’s highest court, according to a statement from the governor’s office. She was born in Korea to an African-American father in the military and a native Korean mother.

She will fill a seat vacated by Justice Abbi Silver, who submitted her resignation in August citing “unforeseen circumstances” and a desire to spend more time with her family. Lee will serve out the remainder of Silver’s term, which expires in January 2025.

“I am proud and honored to appoint Patricia to serve on the Nevada Supreme Court,” Sisolak said in a press release from the governor’s office. “The breadth and depth of her skill set and her personal and professional experience make her an incredible addition to the State’s highest court.”

Lee is a partner at the Hutchison & Steffen law firm, where she has worked since 2002, according to the statement. She practices complex commercial litigation, trademark law, family law, appellate law and collections cases.

She also represents clients pro bono through the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada and has served as a board member with the Women’s Chamber of Commerce of Southern Nevada, according to the law firm’s website.

She graduated from George Washington University Law School in 2002 and was admitted to the Nevada bar that year, according to the statement. In 2019, Attorney General Aaron Ford named her a member of a sexual harassment policy task force created by Sisolak.

The Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection recommended Lee and two others for Sisolak to consider for the appointment. The other two recommendations were Reno-area District Judge Scott Freeman and District Judge Tierra Jones.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Trump, potential GOP presidential candidates speak at RJC event in Vegas
Trump, potential GOP presidential candidates speak at RJC event in Vegas
2
A reporter’s killing revealed a decade of Robert Telles’ toxic behavior
A reporter’s killing revealed a decade of Robert Telles’ toxic behavior
3
Northern Nevada prison to close temporarily
Northern Nevada prison to close temporarily
4
Democrats won under new maps, but will they in the future?
Democrats won under new maps, but will they in the future?
5
First Black woman, Asian-American named to state’s high court
First Black woman, Asian-American named to state’s high court
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Joey Gilbert waits before a Republican primary debate for Nevada governor Wednesday, May 25, 20 ...
Joey Gilbert applies for Washoe school board position
By / RJ

Joey Gilbert, the former Republican candidate for governor, applied for an open position on the Washoe County School District Board of Trustees that was vacated by Angie Taylor, who was elected to the Assembly.

An aerial image shows homes and a golf course in the Summerlin community as some homeowner asso ...
Facing a historic water shortage, agencies across the west target decorative grass
By Ian James Los Angeles Times

With the federal government calling for major cuts in water use to address the historic shortage on the Colorado River, the leaders of 30 agencies that supply cities from the Rocky Mountains to Southern California have signed an agreement committing to boost conservation, in part by pledging to target decorative grass.

The Clark County School Board hosts an open meeting at the Edward A. Greer Education Center in ...
2 incumbents lose CCSD board seats; 4 new regents on tap
By / RJ

Unofficial election results posted Wednesday show two incumbents will lose seats on the Clark County School District Board of Trustees, while four new regents will represent Southern Nevada on the Nevada System of Higher Education.