Former corrections officer sentenced for beating inmate

Richard Bogue pleaded guilty in September to one count of inhumanity to a prisoner.

The Southern Desert Correctional Center on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Indian Springs. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A former corrections officer was sentenced on Monday to one year of probation after he admitted to beating a prisoner.

A criminal complaint from the Nevada attorney general’s office said Bogue attacked Louis Taylor on March 23, 2020, while Taylor was serving at Southern Desert Correctional Center, where Bogue was a corrections officer.

“I had my hair pulled out,” Taylor said during Monday’s hearing. “I suffered a back injury. I have to wear a back brace now. … I still haven’t received an apology from him, and he still shows no remorse for what he did to me.”

Taylor, 31, was sentenced in 2011 for attempted burglary, home invasion, robbery and conspiracy to commit a violent crime. He is serving the rest of his sentence at the Clark County Detention Center.

Bogue pushed a baton against Taylor’s neck, ripped the man’s hair out and slammed his head into a door frame while making racist comments, the complaint read.

“While the inmate-victim had been verbally abusive toward Defendant and/other other correctional officers, he took no action that would have justified Defendant’s conduct,” the attorney general’s office wrote.

Bogue said he lost his union representation after he was fired. His attorney, Ozzie Fumo, could not immediately be reached for comment after the hearing.

“It’s been a rough couple of years,” Bogue said, saying that his daughter and grandmother died around the same time Taylor was beaten.

