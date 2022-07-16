103°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Nevada

Gilbert sues over primary election loss

By Taylor R. Avery Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 15, 2022 - 5:29 pm
 
FILE - Joey Gilbert waits before a Republican primary debate for Nevada governor Wednesday, May ...
FILE - Joey Gilbert waits before a Republican primary debate for Nevada governor Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. Gilbert who lost the Republican primary election is filing a lawsuit seeking to invalidate the results. (AP Photo/John Locher, Pool, File)

RENO — Joey Gilbert, a Reno attorney and former Republican candidate for governor, continued his battle to challenge the June primary election Friday, filing a lawsuit seeking to invalidate the results.

The lawsuit, which runs to 159 pages with exhibits, was filed with in the Carson City District Court and formally contests Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo’s primary election win.

Gilbert, through the lawsuit, alleges the election results “erroneously” determined Lombardo as the winner due to a “mathematical issue,” which, when corrected, would show Gilbert won the primary contest by “more than 50,000 votes.”

“Mr. Gilbert accepts the votes as counted. However, he will prove that the results as announced is a mathematical impossibility,” the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit goes on to allege an “illegal geometric formula” was used to alter the way votes were counted.

Lombardo is named as a defendant in the case, as are a number of government officials, whom Gilbert alleges “failed” to enforce accurate reporting of election results by not providing “accurate vote count equipment.”

Gov. Steve Sisolak and Secretary of State Barbara Cegavake are named in their official capacities, as are Clark County Registrar of Voters Joseph Gloria, Clark County Commission Chair Jim Gibson, Washoe County Registrar of Voters Deanna Spikula and Washoe County Commission Chair Vaughn Hartung.

Despite the long list of defendants, the lawsuit states Gilbert isn’t alleging fraud and instead seeks to correct the math.

The lawsuit calls for a manual hand count or “correct statistical analysis” of the vote, a statewide investigation of the “existing voting program,” and inspection of reports and test ballots.

The lawsuit was filed by Las Vegas attorney Craig Mueller.

The move is just the latest in Gilbert’s efforts to challenge the election results. The Reno attorney requested a recount following the June election, the results of which reduced Gilbert’s original statewide vote count by six, according to election officials.

Lombardo received roughly 26,000 votes more than Gilbert in the primary.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at Tavery@reviewjournal.com. Follow her at @travery98 on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Ivana’s death leads to deposition delay for Trump, 2 children
Ivana’s death leads to deposition delay for Trump, 2 children
2
Low-income Las Vegas renters would get help under bill
Low-income Las Vegas renters would get help under bill
3
Interstate travel abortion bill by Cortez Masto blocked in Senate
Interstate travel abortion bill by Cortez Masto blocked in Senate
4
Bill would remove Nevada senator’s name from fountain
Bill would remove Nevada senator’s name from fountain
5
Character witnesses testify for WNBA star Brittney Griner
Character witnesses testify for WNBA star Brittney Griner
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks to students at Caughlin Ranch Elementary School in Reno, Nevada on Ju ...
Sisolak talks with students about climate change, fires
By Taylor R. Avery / RJ

Gov. Steve Sisolak was joined by members of a Reno student climate action club Wednesday as he launched a new effort meant to inform Nevadans about the effects of climate change.

 
Child care services in Nevada getting a $50M boost
By Sean Hemmersmeier / RJ

The money will go to set up the Nevada Child Care Fund, which will be used to help cover child care co-pays for families using state-subsidized child care programs.

A Shell station on West Sahara Avenue shows a gas price of $5.59, on Monday, June 6, 2022, in L ...
Why a gas tax holiday in Nevada is unlikely
By / RJ

Following President Joe Biden urging states to consider a gas tax holiday as retail prices for fuel continue to near record highs, motorists in Nevada shouldn’t hold their breath.