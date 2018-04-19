GOP Governors Association rakes in record fundraising haul

Two months after the Republican Governors Association pledged to spend $3.3 million on TV ads to influence Nevada’s gubernatorial race, the group reported a record-breaking fundraising haul this quarter.

Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt announcing his bid for governor at Brady Industries's warehouse in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Sen. Aaron D. Ford, D-Nev., speaks to a small crowd during a Juneteenth flag raising ceremony outside Las Vegas City Hall in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, June 15, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The RGA announced Wednesday it has raised $23.6 million in the first three months of 2018, setting a new first-quarter record in a midterm election year. The group has raked in $87 million in the 2018 cycle so far, a 14 percent increase compared to the 2014 mid-terms.

“With this fundraising success, the RGA is in strong position to re-elect our incumbents and elect a new class of Republican governors this November,” RGA Chairman and Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam said.

Seven Republican candidates, including presumed front-runner Attorney General Adam Laxalt, are vying to replace termed-out Gov. Brian Sandoval, also a Republican. The winner of the June 12 Republican primary will face off against one of six Democratic opponents in November.

Measure backers respond

Proponents of a November ballot initiative to open Nevada’s energy market and prohibit monopolies are firing back at two Democratic lawmakers who oppose the measure.

Leaders of the campaign supporting Question 3, also known as the Energy Choice Initiative, said that county Commissioners Chris Giunchigliani and Steve Sisolak — who are both running for governor — supported the measure two years ago.

Nearly 73 percent of voters supported it, too. The measure requires a second vote this year because it’s a constitutional amendment.

“Voters will not be swayed by special interest groups that are pressuring candidates if they come out in favor of Question 3,” said spokesman Bradley Mayer. “Both commissioners have publicly stated their support for Question 3 previously and we look forward to working with both to implement the energy choice vision that Nevadans overwhelmingly want but the special interests oppose.”

Democrats blast Laxalt plan

One day before the National School Walkout, Nevada leaders will join Washington Gov. Jay Inslee at UNLV to denounce GOP gubernatorial candidate Adam Laxalt’s “inaction on gun violence prevention.”

UNLV leaders, student organizers and Nevada Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford also will be on hand.

“Democratic candidates for governor in Nevada have called for expanding background checks and banning bump stocks,” Nevada Democratic Party leaders said in an announcement. “Laxalt, meanwhile, has refused to support the will of the voters to expand background checks and has dodged on banning bump stocks if elected governor after the 1 October tragedy.”

The event begins 11 a.m. Thursday in front of the Carol C. Harter Classroom Building Complex, Building A.

Endorsements

■ The political arm of Planned Parenthood threw its support behind Democrat Jacky Rosen in her bid to unseat incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Dean Heller.

“Rosen has been a progressive champion in the House and a tireless fighter for women’s health and reproductive rights,” said Dawn Laguens, executive vice president of Planned Parenthood Action Fund.

■ Richard Bryan, a former Nevada governor and U.S. senator, announced that he has endorsed Ford in the race for Nevada attorney general.

“Aaron has a record of putting Nevada families first, and I am confident that in the attorney general’s office, he will continue to protect consumers and stand up to those who pose a threat to the safety of our communities,” said Bryan, a Democrat who represented Nevada in the U.S. Senate from 1989 to 2001 and as the state’s governor from 1983 to 1989.

■ The Assembly Democratic Caucus endorsed Susie Martinez in the crowded race for Assembly District 12 to replace term-limited Assemblyman James Ohrenschall. Martinez is one of seven candidates in the Democrat-leaning district in the eastern Las Vegas Valley vying to win the party nomination in the June primary elections.

Contact Ramona Giwargis at rgiwargis@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4538. Follow @RamonaGiwargis on Twitter.