Gov. Sisolak speaks to voters at Las Vegas poll location — LIVE BLOG

Early voting begins today in Clark County at 35 early voting sites scattered around the Las Vegas Valley.

Gov. Steve Sisolak and his wife, Kathy, post for photos outside the polling station at Boulevard Mall, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (Rory Appleton/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People line up to vote at the East Las Vegas Community Center polling location in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

People line up to vote at the East Las Vegas Community Center polling location in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

People line up to vote at the East Las Vegas Community Center polling location in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

People line up to vote at the East Las Vegas Community Center polling location in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Voters line up earlier to cast ballots at Galleria mall in Henderson on Saturday morning, Oct. 17, 2020. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Long lines form at the Downtown Summerlin early voting location in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (Mark Antonuccio/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Long lines form at the Downtown Summerlin early voting location in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (Mark Antonuccio/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak with his wife, Kathy, and his daughters were at Boulevard Mall about noon today to drop off their mail ballots on the first day of early voting in Nevada.

The governor spoke to the crowd for a few minutes, encouraging voters to make a plan to vote and to vote early.

NEVADA GOVERNOR VOTES: Gov. Sisolak came by the Boulevard Mall voting location in Las Vegas to drop off his ballot for the general election. #EarlyVoting #RJNow pic.twitter.com/LKeVk8sTVV — James Schaeffer (@jamesmschaeffer) October 17, 2020

Crowds of voters have been turning out to cast ballots on Saturday.

Long lines were seen at Galleria mall in Henderson and Downtown Summerlin when the polls opened at 9 a.m. And voters were waiting in line at the East Las Vegas Community Center this morning.

VEGAS EARLY VOTERS: We are now at Boulevard Mall speaking with early #voters. One woman introduced herself to us as being “voter protection” and asked to make sure we were okay. We do not believe this woman was a part of any official security organization. #EarlyVoting #RJNow pic.twitter.com/IFF6ND0xwN — James Schaeffer (@jamesmschaeffer) October 17, 2020

Cars packed the main parking lot at Desert Breeze Park, 8275 Spring Mountain Road, by 10 a.m. The line of 100-200 people extended around the building.

A check with the Clark County Elections Department website for voting centers just before noon shows less than an hour wait at most sites. You can find early voting locations near you and get an estimated wait time.

People in line to cast votes at the East Las Vegas Community Center this morning. #EarlyVoting pic.twitter.com/pdJBN2cHZ2 — Erik Verduzco (@Erik_Verduzco) October 17, 2020

An hour after #earlyvoting opened at the East Las Vegas Community Center, the line is still holding strong. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/ff4AfoGbiD — Shea Johnson (@Shea_LVRJ) October 17, 2020 I'm not skilled to accurately show just how many people are waiting in line for #earlyvoting at the Galleria in Henderson. Just realize: It goes from white tent, stretches across the parking lot, to not too far from Dillards. Has to be ~500 people. pic.twitter.com/2Oy1tEy1RO — Shea Johnson (@Shea_LVRJ) October 17, 2020

Voters can drop their mail ballots at any of the polling stations.

The Review-Journal will provide updates about voting and polling locations throughout the day. Follow us here and on Twitter @reviewjournal.

LINE MAZE: The end of the line in Henderson, #NV has wrapped back around into one of the middle points of the line. Voters have taken it upon themselves to direct others on how to organize the line, speaking and planning with new arrivals. #EarlyVoting #RJNow pic.twitter.com/Hi16in71ZV — James Schaeffer (@jamesmschaeffer) October 17, 2020

NEVADA EARLY VOTING: Lines are long in Henderson, #Nevada where #voters in line are waiting in the pleasantly nice weather. One woman told us she got the location wrong since the polling spot moved outside of the Galleria Mall for the first time in years. #RJNow pic.twitter.com/agP7xr2pBL — James Schaeffer (@jamesmschaeffer) October 17, 2020 START OF THE LINE: King, currently the last in line to vote in Henderson, #NV told us he’ll wait for as long as he can to vote. The several hundred people in front of him would not stop him he told us. “Listen,” King said, “you gotta vote some time, might as well be today.”#RJNow pic.twitter.com/jVbEDYizyx — James Schaeffer (@jamesmschaeffer) October 17, 2020

Voter information

There are 35 permanent early voting sites scattered around the valley, where polls are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day through Oct. 3o.. There are also an additional 17 temporary sites, which operate on different days and hours.

A full list of sites, days and times of operation and a map can be found on the Clark County Elections Department website. You can also use the site to find early voting locations near you and get an estimated wait time.

The Review-Journal has compiled a list of things you need to know about early voting, as well as a comprehensive FAQ about the 2020 election in general.

The Review-Journal, in partnership with ProPublica’s Electionland project, is tracking problems voters may experience while casting their ballots. You can report problems to the Review-Journal using our online tip page or call 702-383-0264.

ProPublica also accepts tips in English, Spanish and traditional Chinese by texting “vote,” “vota” or “投票” to 81380 or through WhatsApp at 850-909-8683. Voters may also use Facebook Messenger or Electionland’s online form.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.