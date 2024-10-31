Four takeaways from Kamala Harris’ North Las Vegas rally — PHOTOS

With Election Day less than a week away, Vice President Kamala Harris made another push for Nevada’s vote by rallying supporters in North Las Vegas.

Walz, Vance to campaign in Las Vegas on Saturday in final days

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally at Craig Ranch Amphitheater on Oct. 31, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally at Craig Ranch Amphitheater on Oct. 31, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff wave to supporters following her speech during a campaign rally at Craig Ranch Amphitheater on Oct. 31, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally at Craig Ranch Amphitheater on Oct. 31, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People line up for a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (Morian Gutierrez/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally at Craig Ranch Amphitheater on Oct. 31, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally at Craig Ranch Amphitheater on Oct. 31, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally at Craig Ranch Amphitheater on Oct. 31, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff wave to supporters following her speech during a campaign rally at Craig Ranch Amphitheater on Oct. 31, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally at Craig Ranch Amphitheater on Oct. 31, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally at Craig Ranch Amphitheater on Oct. 31, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally at Craig Ranch Amphitheater on Oct. 31, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In another push to win Nevada’s vote days before election day, Vice President Kamala Harris rallied thousands of attendees in North Las Vegas.

“Las Vegas, are we ready to do this, are we ready to vote, are we ready to win?” Harris said to an enthusiastic crowd.

She noted that Friday was Nevada’s last day for early, in-person voting before Tuesday.

The Nevada Day — and Halloween night — event included an appearance from actress Jennifer Lopez and a live performance by Mana, a prominent Mexican pop-rock band.

The rally at Craig Ranch Regional Park’s amphitheater came hours after former President Donald Trump stumped in neighboring Henderson, and the same day both campaigns announced Las Vegas visits Saturday by Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. J.D. Vance.

Purple state Nevada is one of the battleground states that can potentially swing the presidential election with its six Electoral College votes. Polls show the race in a virtual tie.

This was Harris’ 10th visit to the Las Vegas Valley this year, and her third rally since she replaced President Joe Biden at the top of the presidential ticket in July.

Even as long lines were forming in North Las Vegas, Harris was speaking at a rally in Reno earlier Thursday as part of a barnstorming series of appearances that also included a rally in Phoenix.

Here are the four biggest takeaways from the rally and Harris’ 23-minute speech.

Harris stumps in Southern Nevada

“We need you to vote, Nevada, because we have five days left in one of the most consequential elections in our lifetime,” Harris said.

Chants of “we will win” erupted in the crowd.

Harris said the country was ready to “turn the page on a decade of Donald Trump.”

She attacked Trump’s character.

“That is who he is,” Harris said, “But Las Vegas, that is not who we are … it is time for a new generation of leadership in America and I am ready to offer that leadership as the next president of the United States of America.”

Harris pitched her economic and health care proposals, including a promise to eliminate taxes on tips, a plan first introduced by Trump.

She said Trump would get rid of the Affordable Care Act, citing remarks by Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson who suggested he would overhaul the program.

Johnson later said his remarks were mischaracterized.

Harris said she would sign a bill to restore abortion rights and told attendees to vote for Nevada Ballot Question six which would enshrine the right in the state constitution.

Harris would work with Republicans and be a “president for all Americans” she said. “I am here to ask for your vote,” she added.

Down ballot candidates encourage turnout

Wishing attendees a happy Nevada Day, congressional Democrats encouraged attendees to vote and to convince others to do so, while pitching their campaign platforms.

Rep. Dina Titus noted that Democrats had fallen behind in Nevada’s early voting.

“Let’s show those Republicans we can get others to the polls,” she said.

Rep. Steven Horsford said the election was five days away.

“I have a question,” he shouted to a roaring crowd. “Have you already voted?”

Rep. Susie Lee said Republican federal candidates “are in for a rude awakening if they think they’re going to turn Nevada red.”

U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen said Nevada could determine the outcome of the White House and senate races.

“I hope you all have your gym shoes on because we are going to get real busy for the next five days,” she said.

The J-Lo vote

Hollywood star Lopez introduced Harris. She said she’s not a stranger to Las Vegas and has been on many stages in her life, but said that this was “the most important stage I’ve ever been on.”

Lopez added: “You’re the ones that are going to send the message that Nevada is Harris country.”

Lopez compared her upbringing to Harris’s, saying that “Kamala Harris gets it.”

She spoke about immigrants’ American Dream, women’s rights, “the power of Latinos” and touted Harris’ campaign proposals.

Lopez said Trump has “consistently worked to divide us” and that the Republican candidate’s rally at Madison Square Garden “reminded us.”

“It wasn’t just Puerto Ricans who were offended that day,” Lopez said. “It was every Latino in this country, it was humanity, and anyone of decent character.”

She was referring to remarks by a comedian at the rally who made racist remarks, including comparing Puerto Rico to “garbage.”

Trump later distanced himself from Tony Hinchcliffe’s speech.

Meanwhile, Mana singer Fher Olvera between songs said the band was supporting Harris because it respects her humble upbringing and trusts her intelligence. Drummer Alex Gonzalez touted Harris’ economic proposals.

Enthusiasm and Halloween costumes

Pop music bumped at the amphitheater as people began to make their way inside before the evening programming began.

Kim Williams brought along her young grandson, Kaiden Robinson, who was dressed in Halloween garb and excited to participate in a trunk or treat at the park.

“I love the ideals that she stands for, she’s a strong person with good values and we need her,” Williams said about Harris. “The alternative is just not an option.”

Oscar Salgado arrived with his children, who wore costumes, his sister and her husband.

He said he was an independent voter who was leaning toward voting for Harris.

But first Salgado wanted to hear about her economic pitch and wanted a Harris administration to achieve immigration reform.

Rita Long Upchurch is a retired police officer and North Las Vegas resident who voted for Harris.

“It’s important for me for women’s rights, education, immigration and the policies that they have now,” she said.

She criticized Trump’s immigration rhetoric.

“We don’t need to throw everybody out of the country, we need those people here to do the jobs that some of the people here in America wouldn’t even do,” she said. “But we want them to make sure they have proper wages, also.”

Cynthia Herren, from Pahrump, said she traveled to the valley just to watch Harris.

She said she’s voted for Democrats and Republicans presidents in the past.

“Hopefully she wins. I think it would be better for our country if she does,” she said. “I’m afraid if Trump wins, he’s not going to be very coherent for a while and we’ll end up with J.D. Vance, and I think that would be a travesty.”

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.