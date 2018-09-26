Heller honors victims, survivors, heroes of Las Vegas shooting

Victims, survivors and heroes of the Oct. 1 mass shooting in Las Vegas were recognized during a Senate floor speech by Republican Dean Heller, who said Wednesday the community “is still grieving and will never be the same.”

Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington in January 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Heller delivered the speech days after the Senate passed a resolution he and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., filed and just days before the first-year anniversary of the horrific event.

The shooting on the Las Vegas Strip left 58 people dead and more than 800 injured. The gunman, Stephen Paddock, 64, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Heller said one man’s actions exposed humanity at its worst. “What followed were countless stories of true stories of heroism and humanity at its best.

“On that tragic night, so many ordinary Nevadans made the choice to be extraordinary,” Heller said.

