How much does Nevada rainy day fund have? Hint: It just set a record

State Treasurer Zach Conine made the announcement just three years after the rainy day fund was drained in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s anything but gloomy for Nevada’s rainy day fund, whose balance reached its highest level in history last week.

State Treasurer Zach Conine announced Monday that the fund had reached $1.23 billion following statutorily required transfers to the account, just three years after the account was drained because of economic difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Even in challenging economic times, Nevadans can rest assured that we are doing everything we can to make sure our state government is in the best financial position possible,” Conine said in a statement.

In 2020, lawmakers voted to empty the account and transfer the $401 million balance to the state’s general fund to offset deep budget cuts brought on by economic downturns during the pandemic.

The account has been replenished through statutorily required transfers to the fund, including last week’s transfers of $326 million. State law requires 1 percent of total anticipated revenue for each year and a portion of excess general fund collections to be transferred to the account.

The rainy day fund also received a boost through Senate Bill 431, a bill proposed by Gov. Joe Lombardo that was amended and passed by lawmakers just hours before the end of this year’s legislative session. The bill raised the cap on the rainy day fund from 20 percent to 26 percent of appropriations from the state general fund.

