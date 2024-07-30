JD Vance delivers remarks in Henderson

RFK Jr. meets signature requirements to appear on Nevada ballot

Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, speaks with reporters outside the Park Diner, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Waite Park, Minn. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Republican vice presidential nominee and Sen. JD Vance of Ohio held a rally Tuesday in Henderson, marking his first trip as a vice presidential candidate to Nevada.

Vance, who former President Donald Trump announced as his running mate during the Republican National Convention, delivered his remarks to a receptive and energetic crowd of several hundred at Liberty High School.

Early in his stump speech, Vance leaned into the topic of “loyalty,” tying it up with illegal immigration.

“Loyalty to this country is closing the border, not opening it up,” Vance said. “Loyalty is safeguarding Medicare for American citizens not bankrupting it by giving it to illegal aliens.”

He spoke about murder victim Laken Riley in Georgia, whose suspected killer had previously been deported from the U.S.

“Loyalty is protecting Laken Riley, not allowing an illegal immigrant to take her life,” Vance said. “Loyalty is protecting children from fentanyl, not inviting the drug cartels to deal it on our playgrounds.”

He touted his military service, and brought up the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

“Loyalty is taking a bullet for this country, which is something Donald J. Trump did,” he said, and Kamala Harris wants to see the face of disloyalty, she might as well look in the damn mirror.”

He said millions of undocumented immigrants had claimed asylum under false pretenses and that those “fraudsters” were “stealing American jobs and undercutting American wages.”

He said a Harris administration would give people “who shouldn’t even be here” the right to vote.

Furthermore, he charged that the Trump administration would begin to deport all the persons who are in the country illegally.

“To all illegal aliens, President Trump and I have a different message: if you’re here against the laws of this country, pack your bags because you’re going home in six months.”

He said a Trump administration would bring manufacturing back to the U.S.

“We’re going to stamp more and more products with that beautiful label, ‘Made in the U.S.A.”

Vance called Harris a “failed politician” and said that the “American Dream” was on the November ballot.

He said Trump would launch the “largest deportation program in American history.”

“We’re going to end catch and release, we’re going to ban sanctuary cities and then we’re going to finish building that beautiful Trump border wall,” Vance said. “Ain’t that right?”

He took a shot at Harris’ record as a prosecutor, alleging that dangerous criminals had been released under her tenure.

Vance also claimed that a Harris administration would chip at Second Amendment rights.

Vance called U.S. Senate candidate Sam Brown to the stage, who complimented his demeanor.

“This is what leadership looks like,” Brown said. “They’ve got us Nevada.”

“We’re going to get this guy elected, right, he’s a good one,” Vance said.

Nevadans can expect to see big political figures make campaign stops leading up to the November election, as all eyes on are the battleground state, which could play a critical role in choosing the next president.

Vance is scheduled to travel to Reno, where he will hold a rally at the Reno Sparks Convention Center at 3:30 p.m., according to the campaign. On Wednesday, he will speak in Glendale, Arizona, another swing state.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.