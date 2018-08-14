Joe Biden endorses Aaron Ford in Nevada attorney general race

Former Vice President Joe Biden jumped into the race for Nevada’s next attorney general, announcing an endorsement Tuesday for Democrat Aaron Ford in his contest against Republican Wes Duncan.

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to the media during a campaign stop with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Cincinnati. Biden has endorsed Democrat Aaron Ford, who is running for Nevada attorney general. (John Minchillo/AP)

Nevada Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford, the Democratic candidate for state attorney general, and his wife, Berna Rhodes-Ford, on Friday, July 27, 2018. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

CARSON CITY — Former Vice President Joe Biden jumped into the race for Nevada’s next attorney general, announcing an endorsement Tuesday for Democrat Aaron Ford in his contest against Republican Wes Duncan.

“Aaron Ford knows what it means to struggle and overcome the odds. He grew up poor, worked hard in school to escape poverty, attended college on a scholarship and loans, and was the first in his family to graduate from college,” Biden said in a statement. “I’m proud to endorse Aaron Ford for Attorney General because he will always put Nevada families first by taking on the scammers who rip off seniors, the insurance companies who deny needed care, the polluters who poison our water, and the drug dealers who prey on our children.”

Ford said he was honored to have Biden’s endorsement, calling him a “true champion for working families.”

“He understands the hardships that the middle class faces, and I will always work to help those Nevadans who just want a fair shot at a better life,” Ford said.

It’s the third race in Nevada in which the former vice president under President Barack Obama has endorsed. He previously announced endorsements for Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen, who is challenging incumbent Republican Sen. Dean Heller, and Democrat Susie Lee in the race for the 3rd Congressional Seat that Rosen is vacating.

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.