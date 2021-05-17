John Lee confirms he’s running for governor as a Republican

North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, who recently switched from the Democratic Party to become a Republican, announced Sunday he’s going to run for governor in 2022.

North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee hosted a roundtable discussion with local small business owners and representatives coordinated by the Republican National Committee in late January 2021. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

The campaign will officially launch Monday morning with a rollout video.

“I’m proud to kick off my campaign for governor of Nevada, because Nevadans deserve a leader who will put Nevada values first — not the liberal, radical agenda we see today from (Gov.) Steve Sisolak,” Lee said in news release announcing his candidacy.

Lee announced in April his official switch from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party.

“I recently took a stand by leaving the Democratic Party because it embraced socialism, adopted radical policies and turned its back on Nevada’s middle class and working families,” Lee said in his campaign announcement. “As I’ve talked to folks all across the state of Nevada, it is clear that the leadership our state so desperately needs is nonexistent.”

The pro-life, pro-Second Amendment Lee served as a moderate Democrat in the Nevada Assembly from 1997-2001, then in the state Senate from 2004 until 2012, when he was soundly defeated by state Sen. Pat Spearman in the Democratic primary.

He is currently serving his second term as mayor of Nevada’s third-largest city. Lee also owned and operated a plumbing business and is an active member in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Lee’s party switch and possible gubernatorial candidacy were widely rumored ahead of his announcements.

Although his campaign announcement targets Sisolak, the Democratic incumbent governor, Lee will likely face stiff competition in a Republican primary.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo confirmed last month he is considering a bid as a Republican. Rep. Mark Amodei is also interested. Former Lt. Gov. Mark Hutchison is also rumored to be weighing his chances.

The official candidate filing period for state races does not begin until March.

