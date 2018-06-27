Koch brothers group launching $1.5M ad buy to boost Laxalt

A nonprofit backed by the Koch brothers network is launching a $1.5 million ad campaign in the governors race to support Nevada Republican governor candidate Adam Laxalt.

Adam Laxalt, a Republican running for Governor, speaks to the crowd at a "Get-Out-The-Vote" campaign at Avery's Coffee Shop in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 30, 2018. (Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae)

Freedom Partners Action Fund, an Arlington, Va.-based super PAC with ties to GOP megadonors Charles and David Koch, announced Wednesday that it was launching a pair of ads that will air across the Silver State as part of the seven-figure campaign, setting an early tone for what is likely to be an election fueled in large part by outside money.

One of the ads is aimed at promoting Laxalt as a fiscal conservative, while the other attacks Democratic candidate Steve Sisolak for campaign donations received around Clark County Commission meetings. The ads will air on television stations and across digital platforms.

This is the second seven-figure ad campaign the Freedom Partners super PAC has launched for Laxalt in his bid for governor, and it demonstrates the group is committed to boosting Laxalt’s chances this November. In November 2017, the group launched a $1 million campaign days after Laxalt officially launched his campaign.

“Adam Laxalt has demonstrated that he’ll be a leader on issues, including stopping wasteful government spending, that help Nevada communities and families improve their lives,” Freedom Partners Action Fund spokesman James Davis said in a statement. “In stark contrast, Steve Sisolak’s time as Clark County Commission chair raises questions about abusing the office to fuel personal political ambitions rather than addressing the people’s business. Voters deserve to know these facts as they contemplate the choices for Nevada’s next chief executive.”

Christina Amestoy, spokeswoman for the Sisolak campaign, dismissed the ad buy to focus on campaign points.

“We’re focused on the issues that matter most to Nevadans — improving our education system, protecting health care and delivering good jobs to communities across our state,” Amestory said.

