60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nevada

Kyle George tapped to serve as Gov. Steve Sisolak’s interim counsel

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 24, 2020 - 5:31 pm
 

CARSON CITY — Gov. Steve Sisolak tapped into the attorney general’s executive team to fill the the vacancy for the governor’s top legal advisor, his office announced Friday.

Kyle George, the first assistant to Attorney General Aaron Ford, was named Sisolak’s interim general counsel. The governor’s office on Thursday announced that J. Brin Gibson, who had served as Sisolak’s general counsel since the governor took office in January 2019, was leaving for a job in the private sector.

George was appointed as Ford’s first assistant in June, and had previously served as the attorney general’s special assistant and counsel for prosecuting attorneys, a role in which he acted as a liaison between the office and law enforcement agencies and prosecutors across Nevada.

“As Attorney General Aaron Ford’s top legal advisor, Kyle has proven himself to be an adept state prosecutor, leader, and senior advisor, and I am confident he will apply that same skill set, strong work ethic, and passion for public service in the governor’s office,” Sisolak said in a statement. “Kyle’s deep ties to Nevada, including its rural community, brings a unique perspective to my office that will help us continue our fight for families all across our great state.”

Prior to joining the attorney general’s office, George worked as a chief deputy district attorney in Mineral County. He earned his law degree from Georgetown University Law Center in 2014. He also earned a master’s degree in chemistry from the University of Nevada Las Vegas.

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3280. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Yvanna Cancela Speaks on Supporting Biden - Video
The RJ Politics podcast crew sits down with Nevada State Senator Yvanna Cancela to discuss why she is supporting former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race.
RJ Politics Podcast with Deval Patrick - VIDEO
2020 Presidential Candidate Deval Patrick joins hosts Rory Appleton and Steve Sebelius on the RJ Politics Podcast.
Tom Steyer on Donald Trump and the economy - Video
Tom Steyer joins the RJ Politics podcast to talk about his campaign presence in Nevada and how he plans to take Trump on when talking about the economy. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas City Council Votes On Homeless Ordinance - Video
The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday will discuss expanding on a controversial camping and sleeping ban aimed at deterring the homeless from bivouacking on city streets to include hours when public sidewalks are being cleaned.
Biden meets with Vegas Latino community - VIDEO
Presidential candidate Joe Biden met with members of the Latino community at Rancho High School. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson, other Nevada cities consent to refugee resettlement - VIDEO
Henderson will continue to welcome refugees for resettlement, according to a December letter from Mayor Debra March. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg Speaks At Black Empowerment Event - Video
Pete Buttigieg speaks at a black empowerment event to talk about his Douglass plan.
Joe Biden at the national hospitality workers union.
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the national hospitality workers union during UNITE HERE's town hall on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Culinary Union Hall in Las Vegas. @bizutesfaye
Elizabeth Warren at Culinary Union
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Culinary Union town hall in Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2019.
Secretary of Education visits Henderson school
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited students at Pinecrest Academy in Henderson to talk about college planning on Dec. 4, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Accused murder mastermind Frank LaPena is granted a pardon - VIDEO
A onetime Las Vegas casino bell captain who spent 25 years in prison as the accused mastermind in a notorious 1974 contract murder won his last legal battle for freedom Wednesday when the state Pardons Board granted him a conditional pardon restoring all his civil rights. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Middle: Nonpartisan voters and the 2020 election
How will the growing segment of nonpartisan or independent voters — those who have not registered with either political party, or who have left partisan politics behind — vote in 2020?
THE LATEST
John Vellardita, executive director of the Clark County Education Association. (K.M. Cannon/Las ...
Teachers union files initiative to raise Nevada’s gaming tax
By Bill Dentzer and Aleksandra Appleton / RJ

An initiative to raise the top tier of the Nevada gaming tax, sponsored by the Clark County Education Association, would raise an estimated $315 million per year.