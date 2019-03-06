Las Vegas lawyer says Atkinson will plead guilty to wire fraud

Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson is expected to plead guilty to a federal wire fraud charge. (Cathleen Allison/AP, File)

Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson is expected to plead guilty to a federal wire fraud charge, his lawyer told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Wednesday.

The attorney, Richard Wright, said the felony will be contained in a charging document known as an “information,” which has not yet been filed in U.S. District Court. This allows prosecutors to skip the indictment process.

Wright, who represented ex-Las Vegas City Councilman Ricki Barlow in a similar case, declined to comment further on Atkinson’s case or the related investigation. He also declined to discuss a potential sentence.

Atkinson announced his resignation Tuesday. In his resignation speech, Atkinson said he had “used campaign funds for personal use” and would “be pleading guilty for those actions when the time comes.”

Sen. Nicole Cannizzaro, D-Las Vegas, was quickly elected by Senate Democrats as the new leader of the majority. Cannizzaro becomes the first woman to serve as Senate majority leader in the state’s history.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

