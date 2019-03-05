Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson resigns

Sen. Kelvin Atkinson, D-North Las Vegas, watches a presentation during a Finance Committee meeting in the Legislative Building in Carson City on Feb. 6, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson announced his resignation Tuesday amid federal charges accusing him of misusing campaign funds for personal use.

Assistant Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro, D-Las Vegas, will take over as acting leader of the Democratic majority, the caucus announced in a statement Tuesday morning.

In his resignation speech on the floor of the state Senate, Atkinson said he intends to plead guilty to charges after it was discovered that he used the campaign money for personal use.

“As I rise in this body for what will be the final time it is was great sadness I am announcing my resignation from the state Senate and this legislative body. Due to mistakes I have made I will be vacating my seat immediately,” Atkinson said.

“I’m embarrassed, I’m ashamed and I’m truly truly sorry. I pray for your forgiveness,” Atkinson added.

In a statement, Senate Democratic Caucus Executive Director Cheryl Bruce said:

“The Nevada Senate Democrats are saddened and disappointed to learn of the circumstances leading to Senator Atkinson’s resignation today,” Senate Democratic Caucus Executive Director Cheryl Bruce said. “The charges levied against him are serious, and allege conduct that we strongly condemn. His resignation is appropriate. We trust the courts to do justice in this matter. Given what little information we currently have, we won’t be commenting on what appear to be ongoing investigations.”

By doing so, he betrayed the trust of the public, and therefore should be held accountable. (2/3) — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) March 5, 2019

As governor, I look forward to working with legislative leadership, including Acting Leader Nicole Cannizzaro, to ensure our state government operates with the high standards of transparency and integrity that Nevadans deserve. #nvleg (3/3) — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) March 5, 2019

Gov. Steve Sisolak and Speaker Jason Frierson, D-Las Vegas, also expressed disappointment in Atkinson over his actions.

“I am extremely disappointed in the news that Kelvin Atkinson misappropriated campaign funds for his personal use,” Sisolak said in a statement. “This admitted violation of the law goes against the integrity every elected officer in the state of Nevada should uphold. By doing so, he betrayed the trust of the public, and therefore should be held accountable. As governor, I look forward to working with legislative leadership, including Acting Leader Nicole Cannizzaro, to ensure our state government operates with the high standards of transparency and integrity that Nevadans deserve.”

In a statement, Frierson said, “I am unfamiliar with the details of his particular circumstances. While I’m disappointed by his actions, he appears to be taking full responsibility, as he should. Our job is to focus on passing meaningful legislation that helps all Nevadans. We cannot be distracted from doing the work that voters elected us to do.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.