Legislator didn’t disclose nonprofit tie before voting to give it $100K in funds

A state lawmaker failed to disclose that he led an organization that he ultimately voted to give $100,000 to, raising questions about transparency around the disclosure process for legislators.

Assemblyman Cameron “C.H.” Miller, D-North Las Vegas, took over as the president and chief executive officer of the Urban Chamber of Commerce in January 2023, but he did not disclose the role on the financial disclosure statement he submitted to the state in January.

All state and local elected officials and appointed public officers must file a financial disclosure statement by Jan 15 of each year they are in office, outlining all sources of income, real estate and whether they owe a creditor money.

Miller told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that failing to disclose his position on his financial disclosure statement — which he filed on Jan. 17 — was an oversight and said he would amend it promptly. An updated version of the filing showed Miller had since disclosed the organization as a source of income.

Roughly six months after joining the Urban Chamber, Miller voted alongside a bipartisan group of 38 other legislators to approve Assembly Bill 525, a bill that gave one-time funds to dozens of nonprofit organizations, including $100,000 to the Urban Chamber’s Community Development Corporation for its Nevada Small Business Development Center, which helps small businesses with a variety of services and mentoring assistance.

Dan Lee, a political science professor at UNLV, called the situation tricky because Nevada has a part-time Legislature where many state legislators have potential conflicts of interest.

“My sense is, for this case, he should have disclosed it because you want to avoid even the appearance of corruption where someone is trying to benefit themselves personally,” Lee said.

There are penalties for filing a financial disclosure statement past the deadline — the secretary of state’s office has issued 97 penalties this year — but the office is not responsible for the content, completeness or accuracy of any document filed in the secretary of state’s office, according to spokeswoman Cecilia Heston.

While the secretary of state’s office does have oversight on the reports, they rely on the help of individuals to report potential violations.

Under state law, if somebody “knowingly” offers any false or forged filings to the secretary of state’s office, they could be found guilty of a felony, sentenced to no more than five years in prison and fined no more than $10,000.

‘A higher standard’

Miller voted in June to approve AB 525. He told the Review-Journal his role with the Urban Chamber was made public in December, and that the Legal Counsel Bureau cleared him to vote for the legislation.

The Legislative Counsel Bureau’s legal division said it was their view that a legislator would not have been required to make disclosures on the record or abstain from voting on AB 525 because the measure impacts most citizens in the state and doesn’t meet the standard for a disqualifying conflict of interest.

Disqualification to vote generally applies only to private bills where an individual would be affected, such as estate bills and joint-stock companies, the Legislative Counsel Bureau said.

Miller is not the only legislator to have voted for the legislation while also working for one of the organizations that received funds. Last week, the Review-Journal reported that Assemblywoman Michelle Gorelow, D-Las Vegas, was hired to lead a nonprofit weeks after she voted to give it $250,000 from the same bill.

On Thursday, Republican operative Chuck Muth filed an ethics complaint against Gorelow, saying she had violated state law.

Assemblyman Phillip “P.K.” O’Neill, who previously served on the Nevada Commission on Ethics, called Miller’s actions “disappointing.” O’Neill also voted for the bill, but said he wasn’t employed by any of the nonprofits or on their boards.

The ethics commission has authority related to legislative activities and could take it upon themselves to proceed with an investigation, or an individual can file a complaint, O’Neill said.

Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui, chair of the Assembly Select Committee on Ethics, and Assemblyman Steve Yeager, vice chair of the committee, did not immediately return requests for comment Thursday.

Fred Lokken, a political science professor at Truckee Meadows Community College in Reno, said while it might not have been Miller’s intent, this kind of activity “diminishes our respect for the integrity, honesty, and openness of our government.”

Lokken said this should be considered an argument for the next Legislature to redo the ethics law, which he called “woefully inadequate.”

“This is recurring enough,” Lokken said. “All of our ethics law needs review, refinement and reinforcement. … I really think it begs for a higher standard on every elected official.”

