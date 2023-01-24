Lombardo delivering his first State of the State speech — WATCH LIVE

Gov. Joe Lombardo is delivering his first State of the State address to members of the 2023 Nevada Legislature in Carson City.

Gov. Joe Lombardo speaks during his inauguration ceremony in the Carson City Community Center in Carson City, Nev., on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)

CARSON CITY — Gov. Joe Lombardo is set to deliver his first State of the State address in Carson City on Monday evening.

The newly sworn-in Republican will speak on his proposed budget and legislative priorities during the speech, which will be held in the Assembly Chambers of the legislative building.

Lombardo was sworn into office on Jan. 2. The former Clark County sheriff narrowly beat out Democratic incumbent Gov. Steve Sisolak in the race for the state’s top spot.

Lombardo vowed to uphold conservative ideals during his inaugural address, reiterating promises made on the campaign trail to block new taxes and expand school choice.

“My top priority is expanding school choice, creating safer streets by eliminating soft-on-crime legislation, and energizing economic and workforce development,” he said during the Jan. 3 speech.

Lombardo will benefit from a surplus in money available to fund the state budget, some of which are one-time funds.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

