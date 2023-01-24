47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nevada

Lombardo delivering his first State of the State speech — WATCH LIVE

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 23, 2023 - 4:35 pm
 
Updated January 23, 2023 - 6:03 pm
Gov. Joe Lombardo speaks during his inauguration ceremony in the Carson City Community Center i ...
Gov. Joe Lombardo speaks during his inauguration ceremony in the Carson City Community Center in Carson City, Nev., on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)
Gov. Joe Lombardo speaks during his inauguration ceremony in the Carson City Community Center i ...
Gov. Joe Lombardo speaks during his inauguration ceremony in the Carson City Community Center in Carson City on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)

CARSON CITY — Gov. Joe Lombardo is set to deliver his first State of the State address in Carson City on Monday evening.

The newly sworn-in Republican will speak on his proposed budget and legislative priorities during the speech, which will be held in the Assembly Chambers of the legislative building.

Lombardo was sworn into office on Jan. 2. The former Clark County sheriff narrowly beat out Democratic incumbent Gov. Steve Sisolak in the race for the state’s top spot.

Lombardo vowed to uphold conservative ideals during his inaugural address, reiterating promises made on the campaign trail to block new taxes and expand school choice.

“My top priority is expanding school choice, creating safer streets by eliminating soft-on-crime legislation, and energizing economic and workforce development,” he said during the Jan. 3 speech.

Lombardo will benefit from a surplus in money available to fund the state budget, some of which are one-time funds.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Ex-judge who resigned after ethics probe dies by suicide
Ex-judge who resigned after ethics probe dies by suicide
2
‘We have to get a new school’: Tribe fights cancer cluster in remote Nevada town
‘We have to get a new school’: Tribe fights cancer cluster in remote Nevada town
3
Bills would help Native Americans in Nevada
Bills would help Native Americans in Nevada
4
Environmental agenda changes with Lombardo as governor
Environmental agenda changes with Lombardo as governor
5
‘Urban farm’ to bring fresh produce to Historic Westside
‘Urban farm’ to bring fresh produce to Historic Westside
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Cannizzaro bill would protect out-of-staters seeking abortions
Cannizzaro bill would protect out-of-staters seeking abortions
Lombardo formally inaugurated in Carson City ceremony
Lombardo formally inaugurated in Carson City ceremony
Joe Lombardo to be sworn in as governor twice next week
Joe Lombardo to be sworn in as governor twice next week
UNLV official Smith Newby considered for Assembly appointment
UNLV official Smith Newby considered for Assembly appointment
Federal loan proposed for lithium mine despite environmental concerns
Federal loan proposed for lithium mine despite environmental concerns
Signature gathering firm sued after botched initiative
Signature gathering firm sued after botched initiative