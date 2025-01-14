Lombardo raised nearly $3.4M in 2024 for re-election campaign

The Republican governor also reported $5.5 million cash on hand as the he prepares for the next legislative session and his re-election effort in 2026.

Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo has raised almost $3.4 million in the past year, building up a significant war chest for his re-election campaign, according to campaign filing reports submitted Monday evening.

Lombardo also reported $5.5 million cash on hand as the governor prepares for the next legislative session and his re-election effort in 2026.

His political action committee, Nevada Way PAC, has an estimated $3 million cash-on-hand, as well, according to financial reports.

It’s a considerable amount for a sitting governor at this point in a re-election campaign. At the end of 2020, former governor Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, reported raising $2.4 million with $4.5 million cash-on-hand.

Lombardo submitted his campaign finance reports two days before his second State of the State address — an informal kick-off to his re-election campaign. The speech will give the governor a chance to tout his governing record so far and unveil his legislative priorities prior to the session’s commencement on Feb. 3.

Dozens of resort industry sources contributed to Lombardo’s campaign efforts, records for the candidate show. Multiple contributions came from various entities linked to MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment, The Venetian, Marnell Gaming, Golden Entertainment, Treasure Island and its owner Phil Ruffin, and Fontainebleau, among others.

PACs can accept donations of up to $100,000 while individual candidates are limited to $10,000, or $5,000 per election. The Nevada Way PAC received six-figure donations from three sources in the fourth quarter of 2024: Citizens for Justice, a Nevada political action committee representing trial lawyers’ interests; Fuji Food Products Inc., of Santa Fe Springs, California; and Leading Builders of America of Atlanta, Georgia.

Nevada Way PAC also received a $7,500 contribution from Warner Bros. Discovery, a media conglomerate expected to lobby to expand Nevada’s film tax credit program.

Annual campaign finance disclosures are due Wednesday. Other state lawmakers, including leading Democrats in the State Senate and Assembly, are expected to file their own reports by then.

Attorney General Aaron Ford, a Democrat, is expected to run for governor in 2026. He has not filed a report for 2024 as of Tuesday morning, according to the state’s campaign finance disclosure website.

