Nevada

Lombardo to give State of the State speech next week

Gov. Joe Lombardo speaks during an Ovation Development Corp. groundbreaking ceremony Monday, Au ...
Gov. Joe Lombardo speaks during an Ovation Development Corp. groundbreaking ceremony Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 6, 2025 - 12:08 pm
 

Gov. Joe Lombardo will address Nevadans about his administration’s progress since taking office and his goals for the upcoming legislative session in a speech next week.

The Republican governor will host the 2025 State of the State address at 6 p.m. Jan. 15 in the Assembly Chambers of the Nevada State Legislature in Carson City, according to a Friday news release from the governor’s office.

“I look forward to sharing the progress my administration has made since my inaugural address, and I’m excited to outline my common-sense vision for our state ahead of the upcoming legislative session,” Lombardo said in a statement. “We’ve worked hard to keep taxes low, balance our state budget, and make historic investments in our students and workforce. As we look ahead, I’m eager to build on our progress in education, economic development, healthcare, housing, and public safety.”

Additional details are expected to be released this week, according to the release.

The State of the State address is traditionally given by the incumbent governor two weeks before the beginning of the legislative session — which begins on Feb. 3 this year — as an introduction to their policy priorities for the 120-day law-making sprint. He’ll deliver it to both legislative chambers that are majority Democrats.

In Lombardo’s inaugural State of the State speech, the first-term governor pushed his agenda of fiscal responsibility, school choice and election reforms.

Contact McKenna Ross at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

