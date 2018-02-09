Majority of Nevada delegation votes for budget, spending bill

A majority of the Nevada congressional delegation voted in favor of a budget deal and a stopgap spending bill early Friday that reopened the federal government after a brief shutdown.

Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., voted for the budget bill that was passed by Congress early Friday morning. (John Locher/AP, File)

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., voted for the budget bill that was passed by Congress early Friday morning. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., voted against the budget bill that was passed by Congress early Friday morning. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BridgetKBennett

Rep. Ruben Kihuen, D-Nev., voted against the budget bill that was passed by Congress early Friday morning. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., right, chats with Las Vegas City Councilman Stavros Anthony on Oct. 20, 2017, before a Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce breakfast at The Sayers Club inside SLS Las Vegas. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

WASHINGTON – A majority of the Nevada congressional delegation voted in favor of a budget deal and a stopgap spending bill early Friday that reopened the federal government after a brief shutdown.

Both Republican Sen. Dean Heller and Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto sided with the majority in a 71-28 vote at nearly 2 a.m. EST in favor of both budget bills. The vote was delayed by a protest by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., over increased deficit spending authorized by the bills.

The House voted in favor of the bills by a 240-186 margin around 5:30 a.m. Nevada Reps. Mark Amodei, a Republican, and Jacky Rosen, a Democrat, voted for it, while Democratic Reps. Dina Titus and Ruben Kihuen, both of Las Vegas, voted against it.

The bill does not include a legislative remedy for immigrants who were brought here illegally as children, commonly referred to as “Dreamers,” who face possible deportation after March. Senate leaders plan to vote on a separate measure as early as next week, and House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., committed to considering immigration legislation in the lower chamber of Congress at an unspecified time.

Cortez Masto has championed the cause of the “Dreamers,” but voted for the bipartisan bill that includes domestic spending for community health centers, veterans and 10 years of funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

“I am encouraged by this breakthrough and hope that this bipartisan spirit will carry over to our efforts to put Dreamers on a pathway to citizenship,” she said.

Titus said she voted “no” because the legislation does not solve situation of the Dreamers, provides giveaways to a nuclear industry that wants to “dump its waste in Nevada” and continues to balloon the deficit following the tax cut package.

“This bill is fiscally unsound, stunningly hypocritical and morally bankrupt,” Titus said.

Rosen, who is running for Senate, called the bill unconscionable, but said she voted for the agreement that will hopefully “break the reckless cycle of stopgap funding measures.”

