Mesquite constable violated state law, failed to get peace officer certification

Constable Duane Thurston did not complete the required Peace Officer Standards and Training certification within a year of taking office, violating state law.

This May 3, 2012, file photo shows Constable Mesquite Township Duane Thurston. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The constable for the city of Mesquite did not complete required training necessary to retain his office, violating state law, an official said.

Constable Duane Thurston failed to complete mandatory Peace Officer Standards and Training certification within a year of taking office and did not seek an extension to get certified, said Mike Sherlock, the executive director of the certification agency.

Thurston did not respond to requests for comment.

In 2019, lawmakers passed Senate Bill 462, which, among other changes, required constables in Boulder City and Mesquite to become POST certified within a year of taking office. The law became effective that October and did not apply to those already in office.

This was the first time Thurston was required to receive POST certification.

Thurston, who has served as Mesquite’s constable since 1994, was reelected in 2022 and sworn into office in early January 2023 — meaning Thurston was required to be certified earlier this month.

According to state law, constables who do not become POST certified in the required amount of time forfeit their office.

Constables carry out evictions, serve civil court papers and process abandoned vehicle complaints, among other duties.

In 2020, the Nevada Supreme Court ruled that North Las Vegas Constable Robert Eliason was ineligible to hold office and forfeited his position after he failed to complete POST certification.

