Mike Pence to campaign for Nevada governor hopeful Adam Laxalt

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), at ICE headquarters, Friday, July 6, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Vice President Mike Pence will make a stop in Nevada next month to stump for Republican gubernatorial nominee Adam Laxalt.

The luncheon event and fundraiser is scheduled for Sept. 7 at an undisclosed location, Laxalt campaign spokesman Parker Briden confirmed.

“We’re honored to have the vice president’s support,” Briden said. “He and many others recognize that Adam is a leader, not a career politician, who will always put the people of Nevada first.”

The event marks the second visit by Pence to the Silver State this year.

Pence was in Nevada in January for to attend events with Republican U.S. Sen. Dean Heller. Pence spoke at the grand opening of AFwerX, a $2 million Air Force program designed to attract entrepreneurs, and also addressed airmen and their families at Nellis Air Force Base.

Pence was expected at a $1,000-per-plate fundraiser for Heller in April, but that appearance was canceled after President Donald Trump decided to instead send Pence to South America for the Summit of the Americas. Last year, the vice president also was expected at Laxalt’s annual Basque Fry event, but he had to cancel because of Hurricane Harvey.

