Nevada asks to intervene in Texas lawsuit over Yucca Mountain

The Yucca Mucker, which bore the tunnel through Yucca Mountain for a nuclear waste repository. (U.S. Department of Energy)

Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A look inside the south portal entrance to Yucca Mountain during a tour by federal lawmakers, congressional staff members, media and Department of Energy employees April 9, 2015. Arnold M. Knightly/Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada sought to intervene late Wednesday in a Texas lawsuit that seeks to force the federal government to restart the licensing process for the Department of Energy’s dormant Yucca Mountain nuclear waste storage project.

Court papers filed by Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt asked the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans to approve the state as a party in the case. The lawsuit filed by Texas last month “directly — and adversely —threatens the rights of Nevada and its citizens,” the filing said.

“Among its list of cascading remedies, Texas asks this court to halt consent-based siting, order the federal respondents to request additional funds to complete the licensure process and cut short the adjudicatory hearing to which Nevada is a party,” he wrote in the 20-page filing.

The motion to intervene as a respondent in the Texas case asserts that Nevada faces a serious threat “from the intense negative perception and stigma associated with transportation to Nevada and disposal of high-level radioactive waste and spent nuclear fuel in Nevada.”

‘Perceived risks and stigma impact’

“These perceived risks and stigma impact could lead to losses of jobs, losses of property values, and losses of tax revenues,” the motion reads, citing an affidavit from Nevada Agency for Nuclear Projects Executive Director Robert Halstead.

Transporting spent fuel assemblies from nuclear power reactors and disposing them in a maze of tunnels inside Yucca Mountain “would inevitably lead to increased radiation doses to Nevada citizens and to the contamination of lands and groundwater,” according to Halstead.

“Nevada’s sovereign interests are injured, because under Nevada law, all groundwater is owned by the people of Nevada and administered by the State of Nevada,” Halstead wrote.

He added that if Texas prevails, the lawsuit will “short-circuit the legislative process currently pending in Congress, hamper Nevada’s ability to present its case at the licensing hearing and rush a flawed project to completion at the direct expense of Nevada’s sovereign interests and the health, safety, and welfare of its citizens.”

Yucca Mountain, a volcanic-rock ridge in Nye County, 100 miles northwest of Las Vegas, is the only site federal scientists have studied in-depth for burying the estimated 77,000 tons of used nuclear fuel assemblies piling up at nuclear power plants around the nation. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission temporarily suspended the licensing process in October 2011 when Congress zeroed out funds for it during the Obama administration.

Suit seeks to force NRC vote

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s lawsuit seeks to compel the NRC to make an up-or-down vote on constructing the permanent repository for highly radioactive waste at Yucca Mountain, maintaining that the 2012 deadline for a decision was ignored by the federal government. This caused “potential dangerous risks from radioactive waste” stored at commercial nuclear power sites across the nation, it said.

In a statement Thursday, Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval said, “Science has confirmed that Yucca Mountain is incapable of safe storage of the world’s most-toxic substance.

“The State of Nevada is prepared to successfully defeat this dangerous and ill-conceived project at every opportunity and in any venue. Texas’s petition would drastically diminish Nevada’s ability to present its case against Yucca Mountain by recklessly pushing forward with a fundamentally flawed project at the direct expense of the health and safety of our citizens.”

