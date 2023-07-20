Nevada candidates vie for donors with 11 months until 2024 primary

Candidates running for federal office in Nevada reported raising more than $4.9 million between April 1 and June 30.

Sen. Jacky Rosen speaks on June 16, 2023, at the East Vegas Library in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

With a little less than one year to go until the 2024 primary election and about 16 months until the general election, Nevada’s candidates for federal office have reported raising more than $4.9 million between April 1 and June 30.

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., reported raising about $2.7 million and having nearly $7.5 million cash on hand, according to her July quarterly report. The Federal Election Commission ranks Rosen as No. 11 on a list of Senate candidates who raised the most money for 2024.

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jim Marchant reported raising about $110,000, while recently announced candidate Sam Brown has raised more than $400,000 in his first week, according to a Politico report, citing a person who reviewed Brown’s fundraising. Rosen’s other opponents raised much less.

“This isn’t red and blue politics as usual, this is an unstoppable movement to take Nevada values to the halls of Congress and put our country back on a path to prosperity for all,” Brown’s campaign said in a statement. “And Captain Sam Brown is leading that mission.”

Those who donated to Rosen include American Israel Public Affairs Committee, the Chickasaw Nation, NARAL Pro-Choice America PAC, American Seniors Housing Association, Delta Air Lines Political Action Committee, T-Mobile USA Inc. PAC, and other political action committees associated with Democrats, including Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., and Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H.

Marchant received donations from people such as Ronald Solomon, president of the clothing and merchandising company MAGA Mall, as well as Robert Beadles, a member of the Washoe County Republican Party’s executive committee who spread unfounded claims of election fraud.

“While Republicans fight each other in what’s gearing up to be a messy, expensive, and increasingly crowded primary, Senator Rosen is raising the resources needed to communicate with voters across the state about her work as one of the most bipartisan Senators getting things done and delivering for Nevada,” Rosen for Nevada Finance Director Lexie Leventis said in a statement.

Other federal races

In Congressional District 1, Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., raised about $183,000. Her Republican opponents, Flemming Larsen and Mark Robertson, raised $181,000 and $25,000, respectively.

In the 3rd Congressional District, Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., raised almost $600,000. Her Republican challengers, Drew Johnson and Elizabeth Helgelien, raised about $121,000 and $79,000, respectively.

Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., raised about $668,000, and his Republican opponent, David Flippo, raised around $63,000.

Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., who is currently running uncontested, reported about $87,000 raised and $307,000 on hand.

