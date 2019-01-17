Nevada Gov. Sisolak to focus on education, jobs in State of State

Gov. Steve Sisolak will focus heavily on education, health care and jobs when he delivers his first State of the State address Wednesday night before the Nevada Legislature in Carson City.

CARSON CITY — Gov. Steve Sisolak will focus heavily on education, health care and jobs when he delivers his first State of the State address Wednesday night before the Nevada Legislature in Carson City.

The speech begins at 6 p.m. and will be livestreamed on reviewjournal.com.

The speech for Sisolak, who became the first Democratic governor in Nevada in two decades when he was sworn in last week, will set help set the tone for his administration and lay out his priorities for the state as the Legislature prepares to convene next month.

The former Clark County commissioner will propose increases in funding for both education and health care as well as new programs in both sectors, but won’t be proposing any new taxes, his administration said.

He is also expected to touch on the revenue from the special 10 percent recreational marijuana tax that goes into the state’s rainy day fund and detail some of his other budget priorities.

